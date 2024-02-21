Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,277 in the last 365 days.

SUPERB Advisory Committee to Meet Feb. 26

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Feb. 21, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The State Underground Petroleum Environmental Response Bank (SUPERB) Act Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Office located at 2600 Bull St., Columbia.

The agenda for the meeting is available at: UST Publications | SCDHEC

Fore more information, contact DHEC Media Relations at media@dhec.sc.gov or (803) 898-7769.

###

You just read:

SUPERB Advisory Committee to Meet Feb. 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more