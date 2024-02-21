Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Predicts Big Spring Wildflower Showing

Experts Share Annual Wildflower Forecast and Wildflower of the Year for 2024

Austin, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX– Experts at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center are predicting the 2024 wildflower season to be a banner year of blooms.

“On a scale from one to 10, this year looks like it could be an eight, for bluebonnets in particular, if not even better,” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Center’s Director of Horticulture. “This fall and winter we’ve enjoyed adequate rainfall that’s been well-spaced, which is really key to wildflower development.”

In addition, DeLong-Amaya says the 2023 drought will likely boost this year’s wildflower season.

“Last summer’s drought likely helped this spring’s wildflower display,” added Matt O’Toole, Director of Land Management for the Wildflower Center. “When we have extreme weather the prior summer, we see some plant mortality, which reduces competition in the soil and creates space for spring blooming wildflowers.”

Bluebonnets (Lupinus texensis), Texas star ( Lindheimera texana) and golden-eye phlox (Phlox roemeriana) are already growing and popping up at the Wildflower Center. So are perennials like golden groundsell (Packera obovata) and large buttercup (Ranunculus macranthus), which are already blooming

While rainfall influences the quantity of blooms, sunlight and warmth influence the timing of blooms. So, if it's been a warmer winter, early spring-blooming plants like bluebonnets will bloom even earlier.

In addition to predicting a spectacular spring season, the Wildflower Center has designated the rock rose (Pavonia lasiopetala) – a member of the mallow family – as the Wildflower of the Year for 2024.

Highlighting native plants that are high-performers and crowd-pleasers when it comes to blooms and ease of growing in the home garden, our horticultural experts chose rock rose because of its long blooming season (which lasts from April to November in Texas), adaptability to various light conditions, robust heat tolerance, and the fact that it is widely available and easy to grow.

