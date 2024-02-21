Gotta Have Rock And Roll’s Auction of Rare Sports Memorabilia From the GOATs Closes on February 23

Closing on February 23, the auction features items used and signed by all-time great athletes in various sports. Two former NBA players are also putting up their collections for auction.

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotta Have Rock and Roll, a premier online auction house specializing in music, sports, pop culture, and historical memorabilia, is reminding sports fans and collectors that its Sports Legends auction is closing on February 23, 2024, at 11:45 PM EST. The auction features various rare and one-of-a-kind items from the greatest of all time (GOAT) athletes in their respective sports.

Among the items being put up for bidding include the two footballs thrown by Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX to tie and break Joe Montana’s record for most career Super Bowl touchdown passes. The first one was thrown to Rob Gronkowski with 31 seconds to go in the first half to put the New England Patriots up 14-7. The second pass to break the record was thrown to Danny Amendola at the 7:55 mark of the fourth quarter. This touchdown brought the Patriots, who were trailing 24-14 at the time, to within striking distance of victory. The Patriots eventually won the Super Bowl 28-24.

Also available are a pair of game-used and signed shoes worn by Michael Jordan on March 7, 1996, when he scored 53 points against the Detroit Pistons. In the 1995-1996 season, the Chicago Bulls set the record for most regular season wins at 72, eventually winning the championship.

Other premium memorabilia going under the hammer include a ball signed by baseball legend Babe Ruth and a jersey worn and signed by Diego Maradona during the 1979 Youth World Cup Final against the Soviet Union when Maradona scored a goal to win the tournament 3-1.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll’s Sports Legends auction includes two collections owned by former NBA players Jason Terry and John Salley, which adds another layer of credibility to the items’ provenance. The Terry collection includes a game-used and signed jersey by Luka Doncic, and a game-used jersey by Kevin Durant, signed by himself and several teammates, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Meanwhile, Salley’s collection includes, game-used and signed shoes by Shaquille O’Neal from games 1 and 6 of the 2000 NBA Finals, a game-worn and signed jersey by Scottie Pippen from the 1995-1996 season, and a hard hat worn both by both Kobe Bryant and Salley during the 2000 LA Lakers championship parade. The hard hat is signed by multiple players from the team, as well as head coach Phil Jackson.

These are just a few of the items being sold at the auction, which encompasses memorabilia from multiple sports, such as basketball, American football, soccer, baseball, hockey, boxing, and tennis, across multiple eras. Gotta Have Rock and Roll works with multiple trusted firms to authenticate the items, including RGU for photo-matching, JSA and PSA/DNA for signatures, and MEARS for evaluating and grading game-used jerseys.

As with most online auctions, Gotta Have Rock and Roll’s auctions implement extended bidding, resulting in more exciting bidding action near closing time. During the extended bidding period, there is a 15-minute timer that resets each time someone makes a bid. This adds another layer of strategy to bidding and even provides entertainment to observers if a bidding war occurs.

The Sports Legends auction is Gotta Have Rock and Roll’s first for 2024, with a music memorabilia auction to follow in late March. The auction house is fresh from an excellent year in 2023, getting record prices for the Beatles and Elvis memorabilia and they sourced the majority of items for Sotheby’s rock and roll auction. These include Eddie Van Halen's Hot for Teacher guitar, which sold for $3.9 million.

“Our Sports Legends auction, featuring items from athletes considered the GOATs of their sports, is closing soon, and it’s shaping up to be an active last few days of bidding,” says the president of Gotta Have Rock and Roll, Dylan Kosinski. “Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of sports history and relive once-in-a-lifetime memories of triumph and greatness.”

