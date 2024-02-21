Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,265 in the last 365 days.

RIO VERDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Verde Industries Inc. (“the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission has revoked a failure-to-file cease trade order in respect of the Company’s securities under National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions (the “CTO”).

The CTO was issued as a result of the Company’s failure to file its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications for the interim period ended January 31, 2023 before March 31, 2023 filing deadline. These documents were filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on July 31, 2023.

In connection with the Company’s application for the revocation of the cease trade order, the Company cancelled 26,118,478 common shares in relation to the private placement of 29,411,763 common shares issued at $0.0034 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000 on May 14, 2021. The company revised its issued and outstanding common shares from 32,705,049 to 6,586,571 with no consideration paid to the holders thereof on February 8, 2024, as further described in the Company’s press release dated February 9, 2024.

About Rio Verde Industries Inc.

The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416 481 2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Binyomin Posen
Rio Verde Industries Inc.
+1 416-481-2222
email us here

You just read:

RIO VERDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more