OZOP Plus Elevates Consumer Experience with the Launch of Its Direct-to-Consumer Website

Warwick, NY, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Plus, a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”), announces the launch of its reimagined website, marking the debut of a streamlined platform for consumers to effortlessly procure Electric or Hybrid vehicle service contracts. The new, user-friendly platform at www.ozopplus.com introduces the white-labeled version of the Fully Charged VSC, in a seamless online transaction experience for customers. Consumers will be able to purchase a contract online and can pay with their credit card or qualify and set-up installment payments with our finance partner RevitPay.



Dedicated to propelling the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle markets forward, OZOP Plus strategically addresses and overcomes objections hindering the transition from traditional ICE vehicles. VSC’s are available for new and used 2017 EV’s and hybrids from 2012. The unparalleled vehicle coverage with emphasis on the battery, combined with nationwide roadside charging services, gives the consumer “peace of mind” in the expanding EV and Hybrid markets.

In a move to support EV owners and streamline claims processing, OZOP Plus continues to partner with Cirba Solutions to provide a Nationwide Battery Recycling Program. This initiative ensures that owners have a hassle-free process for battery disposal, adhering to EPA regulations and minimizing the risk of fines. OZOP Plus is committed to making claims easier for all parties and providing a sustainable solution for battery recycling.

Royal Administration will continue as the trusted Third-Party Administrator (TPA) for claims, capitalizing on their proven expertise in claims processing through a dedicated claims center. Notably, OZOP Plus will receive the battery portion premium for all VSC’s sold.

Brian Conway, CEO of OZOP stated, “With a commitment to excellence and innovation, OZOP Plus is set to redefine the electric vehicle warranty market, delivering value-added services and a customer-centric approach. This collaboration underscores OZOP Plus's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, providing cutting-edge solutions for electric vehicle owners nationwide.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”