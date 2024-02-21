A.I. Processors for Cloud & Data Centers Forecasted to Increase to $38 Billion Dollars By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Experts say that the global data center infrastructure market, which has been substantially growing over the last few years is projected to continue to grow in the years to come. A report from Statista said: “As the demand for highly capable artificial intelligence (AI) data processors continues to rise, the revenue for this market is expected to grow significantly. In 2020, it was estimated that the revenue for AI processors for cloud and data centers reached around four billion U.S. dollars, and this figure is forecast to increase to 38 billion dollars by 2026.” Another report from Precedence Research said: “The data center infrastructure market is experiencing a substantial surge in demand driven by the rapid expansion of AI, Automation, and edge computing. AI applications demand extensive computing power for tasks like machine learning and data analytics. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into various industries, data centers must be equipped with the latest hardware to meet computational requirements. This is propelling the need for high-performance servers, advanced networking equipment, and efficient cooling solutions, thus driving market growth. Automation, another transformative technology, relies on data center infrastructure for seamless operations. Data centers underpin the remote management and orchestration of resources, enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, as businesses automate their processes, the need for reliable data storage and backup solutions grows, further stimulating demand.” Active tech companies in the markets this week include: Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), C3 AI (NYSE: AI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), IBM (NYSE: IBM).



Precedence Research continued: “Edge computing, which involves processing data closer to its source, demands decentralized data center infrastructure. Data centers at the edge need to be compact, energy-efficient, and highly responsive to deliver real-time processing capabilities. This trend is pushing data center providers to develop innovative solutions tailored to edge computing requirements, creating new opportunities for growth in the market. In essence, AI, Automation, and edge computing are at the forefront of reshaping data center infrastructure, catalyzing demand for more advanced, scalable, and efficient solutions. The global data center infrastructure market size reached USD 3.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 12.51 billion by 2032, poised to grow a CAGR of 16.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The U.S. data center infrastructure market size was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.10% from 2023 to 2032.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) Leverages Its Proprietary AI to Drive Proactive, Next-Generation Data Center Security - Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will be expanding its scope for planned enhancements to Avant! AI™ with the intent to deliver best in class security in conjunction with its high-performance data center infrastructure. As one of the earliest companies to market with a functional generative AI, Avant’s announcement marks a significant advancement in data center information management, compliance, and cybersecurity.

Avant! AI™ seamlessly integrates with industry-standard data science tools and algorithms, enabling organizations to harness the power of data for deeper insights and informed decision-making. Planned advancements in Avant’s proprietary gen AI will have the dual aim of providing early detection of potential security vulnerabilities and recommendations for proactive interventions to enhance cybersecurity baselines, mitigate risks and ensure compliance in today's dynamic digital landscape.

"As a CIO and former CISO, I am extremely excited about adding AI-enhanced cybersecurity to our customer-facing toolkit," said Danny Rittman, CIO at Avant Technologies. "Cybersecurity and compliance are more important than ever, and we are passionate about supporting our customers and partners to stay ahead of the curve – both now and in the future."

On the cybersecurity front, Avant will serve as a vigilant guardian – supervising all cybersecurity aspects within the data center environment. From continuous monitoring and vulnerability assessment to proactive risk assessments and real-time response in case of cyber-attack incidents, Avant intends to empower its customers to achieve and maintain a robust cybersecurity posture and threat mitigation capabilities – going beyond standard cybersecurity to maintain data compliance, privacy compliance, and necessary standard compliances according to specific application types. By automating compliance management processes, organizations can achieve regulatory compliance while reducing administrative burden and mitigating compliance-related risks.

Avant CEO, Timothy Lantz, said, “The rapid advancements in AI are unlocking tremendous opportunities and potential across almost every facet of our lives, but those same advancements can also pose an increased threat when used by those with an intent to harm. In today’s digital world cybersecurity is of paramount importance and Avant is committed to providing our customers with the necessary tools to ensure the safety and security of their information and that of their end-users.”

Avant! AI™ represents a paradigm shift in data center management, offering organizations a strategic advantage in optimizing performance, enhancing cybersecurity, and ensuring compliance in their IT infrastructure. Read these full press releases and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-avai/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, recently announced that Genentech, the medical biotechnology company, has selected C3 AI Reliability as the continued provider for AI-based predictive maintenance software on the company’s biologics manufacturing equipment.

The biotechnology company began using the AI application in 2021 to ensure centrifuges in the facility remained operational, with patients ultimately benefiting by receiving their medicines on time. Genentech uses this facility to manufacture biologics, a specific class of medicine that is extremely complex, time consuming, and resource intensive to develop and deliver to patients. These medicines help patients with some of the most difficult to treat diseases, from multiple sclerosis and macular degeneration to blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia.

"We’re proud to partner with Genentech, a company well-known for delivering breakthrough medical innovations for patients, and support its efforts with a robust AI program that allows what is an involved manufacturing process to operate efficiently and ensure patients get the care they need on time," said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems to the energy sector, and Bapco Upstream, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bapco Energies, recently announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to deploy Palantir’s software to support and help accelerate Bapco Upstream’s ability to power the next generation of energy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Palantir’s Foundry Platform and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) will be deployed in a three-year agreement to help Bapco Upstream maximize its return on investment on energy production in the country and support its mission to connect the energy infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain in an unprecedented way. Using data and artificial intelligence is a key part of the Kingdom of Bahrain's strategy to deliver on its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, as pledged at COP26 by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to reduce emissions by 30 percent through decarbonization and efficiency initiatives by 2035, and double the Kingdom’s deployment of renewables, to achieve Net-Zero by 2060.

"We are honored to be selected by Bapco Energies to bring our platforms and expertise in the sector to Bahrain, particularly as they pursue their ambition to provide secure energy and advance on the energy transition," said Matt Babin, Global Head of Energy at Palantir.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently announced the general availability of Charlotte AI and Falcon for IT, as well as new innovations to Falcon Data Protection, to unify Security and IT, unleash the power of GenAI, and minimize the data exposure risks associated with commercial GenAI tools. These latest releases deliver AI-native innovation, a hallmark of the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform.

As today’s threats grow more sophisticated and the velocity of attacks increase, the future of protection requires a single, modern security platform, purpose-built to converge data, cybersecurity and IT, with GenAI and workflow automation built natively within. Security teams need to be able to rapidly transform data into insights to make faster, more accurate decisions. Security and IT need to break down silos to work together and drive quick actions that harden organizations against risk. Organizations need the freedom to leverage the latest GenAI innovations for business acceleration without the fear of exposing sensitive data. With today’s releases, CrowdStrike is unifying Security and IT and unleashing the power of GenAI to deliver the organizational speed and coordination required to stop breaches in a single platform experience.

- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – recently announced a partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to launch the IBM and ISC2 Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate. The new entry-level program, available exclusively via the Coursera platform, is designed to prepare prospective cybersecurity professionals for a career in the field. By completing a joint 12-course series, incorporating the domains from ISC2's Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification training , candidates with no previous experience can obtain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience required for a cybersecurity specialist role in four months.

"The cyber workforce urgently needs skilled professionals. This partnership enables aspiring professionals to demonstrate technical proficiency and build a solid foundation of skills, helping individuals to get their foot in the door with employers and kickstart their careers," says ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso, CC. "For IBM and Coursera to recognize the value of our CC certification is hugely encouraging and furthers progress to help close the cybersecurity workforce gap. With a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, participants will emerge ready to face today's cyber climate and help build a safe and secure cyber world."

