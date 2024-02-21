Fortune Global 500 Construction Company Selects Bridgeline for Intranet

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing technology software, announced today that a Fortune Global 500 conglomerate and global leader in construction based in South Korea has chosen Bridgeline to power their intranet.

The South Korean construction company has committed to a multi-year contract valued at over $175,000 to enhance the company's intranet to streamline internal communication and improve efficiency of employee resources. By intelligently organizing corporate information, Bridgeline helps large corporations operate more efficiently, enabling employees to find information swiftly.

Bridgeline leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to identify, learn from, and understand large internal repositories of corporate information. This allows Bridgeline to extract content that employees need to perform their roles more effectively. With Bridgeline’s intelligent tools, companies can manage content, customize templates, and personalize user experiences more effectively.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, remarked on the agreement, " Bridgeline's expertise in streamlining large volumes of data to fuel growth for global enterprises is underscored by this latest partnership. Our features are designed to support our customers in creating effective and personalized experiences."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

