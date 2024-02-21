George Dfouni Drops a New Single and Joins Glory Nights at the Cancun Music Festival

George Dfouni

Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback, and that’ll be GD” — George Dfouni

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Lebanese American artist George Dfouni is gearing up to take the music streaming services by storm with the release of his highly anticipated single, Ma Tgheebi. The track promises to captivate audiences with its dancing beat showcasing George Dfouni's signature sound that has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide.

Ma Tgheebi set to be released on all music streaming services today, this marks a significant milestone in George Dfouni's career. The song was written and composed by Enad Khouri, arrangement by Joseph Mosleh, mix and master by Mohamed Teaima, creating a musical masterpiece that resonates with both loyal fans and newcomers alike.

George Dfouni has consistently pushed the boundaries of Middle Eastern music from the United States of America, earning critical acclaim for his innovative approach and heartfelt lyrics. Ma Tgheebi is poised to continue this legacy.

In an exciting turn of events George Dfouni has also secured a coveted spot at Glory Nights Cancun Music Festival, one of the largest and most prestigious Middle Eastern music festivals in the world. The festival, known for featuring top-tier artists across various genres, will provide George Dfouni with an unparalleled platform to showcase his talent to a diverse and expansive audience.

Glory Nights Cancun Festival is scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 4 has become synonymous with musical excellence and innovation. George Dfouni's inclusion in the lineup is a testament to their rising prominence and the universal appeal of their music. Fans attending the festival can expect an electrifying performance as George Dfouni brings Ma Tgheebi to life on the grand stage.

George Dfouni expressed his excitement about both the single and the upcoming festival appearance, stating : “This is a dream come true, and I can't wait to share Ma Tgheebi with the world and connect with fans on such a massive scale at Glory Nights Cancun Festival It's an honor to be part of such an incredible lineup, and would like to personally thank Belal El Khatib for making this come to fruition”

Link to book: https://glorynights.net

Link to Ma Tgheebi: https://www.anghami.com