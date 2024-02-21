Cognitiv Increases Client Base 7.5X, Proving Deep Learning Is the Future of Advertising

The Company Redefines Media Buying for the Cookieless Future With The Industry’s First Deep Learning Advertising Platform Built on Advanced AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitiv, the leading provider of deep learning AI for marketers, today announced the launch of the industry’s first Deep Learning Advertising Platform, a next-generation approach to media buying built with deep learning AI from its inception. In 2023, Cognitiv grew their client base by 7.5X, driving exceptional results with their deep learning ad solutions. New products, including Curation and Context GPT, two Cognitiv offerings that make deep learning available to any marketer in any DSP, quickly broke $12 million in annual run rate before the end of 2023. To support the explosive growth across all of their products, the company grew their headcount by 47% in 2023, with plans to expand by approximately 67% more in 2024.



Cognitiv, founded in 2015, has created a new, essential adtech category - platforms built from the ground up on deep learning with enhanced media buying capabilities that can act as a standalone DSP or layer into an advertiser’s current DSP. For the first time, advertisers have access to a suite of advanced and customized AI capabilities that can be used anywhere they want to buy media.

Cognitiv’s plug-and-play products are all built on top of this Deep Learning Advertising Platform (DLAP), giving marketers a one-stop-shop to build and activate all AI-driven programmatic advertising:

Deep Learning DSP - Cognitiv's Deep Learning DSP is built to access its most advanced AI models. Deep learning allows the DSP to deliver real-time optimization of advanced, custom, business-driven KPIs such as incremental lift and lifetime value (LTV).

- Cognitiv's Deep Learning DSP is built to access its most advanced AI models. Deep learning allows the DSP to deliver real-time optimization of advanced, custom, business-driven KPIs such as incremental lift and lifetime value (LTV). DSP Agnostic Custom Algorithms (Curation) - Marketers can access advanced neural network algorithms that better predict consumer behavior through dynamic Private Marketplaces. The algorithms are tailored to each marketer’s unique campaign needs and are accessible in any DSP.

- Marketers can access advanced neural network algorithms that better predict consumer behavior through dynamic Private Marketplaces. The algorithms are tailored to each marketer’s unique campaign needs and are accessible in any DSP. GPT-powered Contextual Targeting (Context GPT) - Beyond custom algorithms, marketers can create and activate custom AI contextual campaigns from prompts. A cookieless solution, Context GPT understands the nuance of pages and gives marketers the ability to filter on advanced ideas such as inclusivity and sentiment.



“We founded Cognitiv in 2015 to make deep learning accessible to advertisers. 2023 was an inflection point for AI in our industry, and we are glad to see that advertisers are embracing new AI-driven solutions like never before,” said Jeremy Fain, CEO and Co-Founder of Cognitiv. “The Cognitiv difference is that all of our products are just an execution layer for neural networks built inside our Deep Learning Advertising Platform. They are plug-and-play, no data science team required. This gives advertisers the flexibility to not only choose their DSP of choice, but to choose a KPI that is custom and right for their business, like improved LTV instead of a proxy KPI like improved cost per click or view through. Advertisers can maximize their media investment against their unique desired business outcomes, experiencing consistent results at scale.”

As the use of advanced AI accelerates across the industry, Cognitiv delivers the only comprehensive deep learning media buying technology available on the market across all programmatic channels including Display, Mobile, OLV, and CTV. Integrated with a variety of partners including Index Exchange, Magnite, PubMatic and Xandr as well as available on a custom basis, advertisers get easy, scalable access to custom performance buying algorithms and large language model contextual segments, across all DSPs.

"Cognitiv's Deep Learning Advertising Platform delivers a number of unique capabilities that put it in a class by itself. Their predictive segment building, GPT-enabled targeting, and real-time AI driven optimizations unlock incredible results that we simply couldn't access with traditional and legacy tech,” said David DeMaria, Director of Integrated Investment at Universal McCann. “Their tech not only performs today, but it is also built to evolve with industry trends as advertisers look to innovate and reach audiences in different ways.”

About Cognitiv

Cognitiv is the first Deep Learning Advertising Platform. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data science since 2015 to more accurately predict consumer behavior and understand nuance, Cognitiv enables brands to connect with their customers in more precise, relevant, impactful moments at scale. Cognitiv activates as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice, as a managed service DSP, or through our industry-first Context GPT product. Cognitiv is on a mission to bring intelligence to advertising.