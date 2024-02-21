Submit Release
Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 Per Common Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2024.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.17 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President, Treasurer
  and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890


