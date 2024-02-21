Driving Simulator Market 2024 Trends: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032, Report

Driving Simulator Market

The growth of the global driving simulator market is driven by the surge in demand for testing and development of autonomous vehicles

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving Simulator Market by Application (Training, Research & Testing, Entertainment), Vehicle Type (Car Simulators, Truck & Bus Simulators), Simulator Type (Training Simulator, Advanced Driving Simulator): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global driving simulator industry generated $2.0 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.0 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Beyond driver education, driving simulators are used in a wide range of other contexts. They are essential to the automotive sector, notably for system evaluation and autonomous vehicle performance testing. Driving simulators are a practical way to test and validate the performance of autonomous driving systems as the automotive industry works to produce autonomous vehicles. The development of autonomous vehicles may proceed more quickly because to this economical testing strategy's huge cost reductions. Early detection of possible problems throughout the development process enables rapid modifications, saving time and money on physical prototype and testing.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as surge in demand of testing and development of autonomous vehicle, cost effective training solution over traditional method, and integration of AI and IoT in driving simulators boost the growth of the driving simulator market. However, high initial cost of simulators and the lack of the real-world experience are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and development of Driver-in-the-Loop (DIL) simulators provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.

The development and utilization of training simulators assists the automobile industry in lowering the cost of teaching real-world drivers, as real-world training may involve the danger of crashing the car. These reasons enhance the market demand for driving simulator training simulators.

In addition, there are numerous video game simulators that provide driving experience for entertainment purposes. Dirt, Euro Truck Simulator, and Forza Motorsport are all included in the video game. The driving simulator for entertainment also includes a physical cabin rig with a steering wheel, gear shifters, and pedals that are linked to a screen where any of the video game simulations mentioned above can be performed for entertainment purposes.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players profiled in the driving simulator market report include Cruden, Tecknotrove, Hottinger Brel & Kjr (HBK), AVSimulation, CXC Simulations, Thales, Arotech Corporation, Exail Technologies (former GROUPE GORGE), Moog Inc., and AB Dynamics PLC.

Based on vehicle type, the car simulator segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global driving simulator market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owning to increase in adoption of car simulation systems for training new drivers. However, the truck and bus simulator segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the demand of drivers for delivery and logistics services.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global driving simulator market revenue. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that emerging economies confront substantial issues like the necessity for comprehensive driver training programs due to the growing nature of the automobile sectors.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the training segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in driving simulator market in the near future.

By vehicle type, the car simulator segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in driving simulator market in the near future.

By simulator type, the advanced driving segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in driving simulator market in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

