Fire Sprinkler Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Business Growth 2027 | AG Fire Sprinkler, APi, GW Sprinkler

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid urbanization and industrialization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in August 2020, Statistics Canada, a national statistical agency of Canada, released a report on economy of Canada. According to this report, total investments in building construction registered an increase of 12% in June 2020 as compared to May 2020. This is expected to result in the need for safety and security from fire hazards, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global fire sprinkler market size was valued at $10,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $14,525.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Governments and fire safety authorities around the globe has implemented strict fire safety regulations to ensure the safety of property and human lives against the risk of fire hazards.

For instance, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) based in the U.S. has made compulsory to install fire sprinklers for all new commercial and residential buildings as per regulations laid down in NFPA 13.

Similarly, in the UK, according to the ADB (Approved Document B) of Building Regulations 2006, installation of fire sprinklers are compulsory for buildings having height of more than 30m. These strict norms are expected to accelerate the growth of fire sprinkler market during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are continuously taking efforts to improve their product offerings to cater to dynamic requirements of the industry. For instance, in February 2019, Johnson Controls International Inc., launched TYCO Series LFII Residential 4.9K Concealed Pendent Sprinkler systems. It is equipped with advanced heat sensors and water control system.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the fire sprinkler market report include AG Fire Sprinkler, American Fire Technologies, APi Group, GW Sprinkler A/S, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and SIRON Fire Protection.

Segmentation Based On:

Based on type, the service segment had the highest share in market in 2019, owing to increase in demand for fire sprinklers and its components in different industrial verticals such as data centers and banks.

Moreover, many companies are focused on development of advance fire sprinklers, which drastically reduces usage of water. For instance, in Plumis Inc., a U.S. based company, offers “Automist Smartscan Hydra,” a smart fire sprinkler system, which uses 90% less water than traditional fire sprinkler systems.

By application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to increase in commercial construction activities around the globe.

The commercial and industrial sector employs fire sprinklers in large scale. Furthermore, the fire sprinkler market is expected to witness significant growth in China and India, owing to increase in population growth.

On the basis of technology, the active fire protection segment accounted for the maximum share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to construction of new official buildings, commercial complexes, rapid industrialization, and government efforts to expand and upgrade existing infrastructure.

