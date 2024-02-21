Prebiotics Market Size to Reach USD 20.89 BN by 2030, Due to Rise of Prebiotics in Pet Nutrition Unlocking Animal Health
The prebiotics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years as consumers become more aware of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being. With increasing interest in functional foods and beverages that promote digestive health, the demand for prebiotics is on the rise.
Market Size-
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Prebiotics Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 20.89 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.24% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Some of the major key players studied in this report are:
Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, BENEO, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Clasado Biosciences, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Royal Cosun, Sensus, a Xylem brand, and Bright food (Group) Co., Ltd.
Market Report Scope –
The demand is expected to increase during the forecast period due to increased use of prebiotics in dairy products as a result of its health benefits. Moreover, sugar is likely to be replaced by technological advances in the development of inulin and oligosaccharides that are expected to drive the market over the coming years. Growth is projected to be supported over the next seven years by strong demand for supplements, as well as changing consumer attitudes towards health benefits of fibres.
Market Growth Factors –
In animals, prebiotics are also reducing the use of medicinal products. Prebiotics have become increasingly important in feeding animals, in particular as a result of the ban on antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed in Europe, which is expected to increase demand for prebiotics for animal feeding applications. Due to the fact that it is becoming more and more common in pet food, the benefits of prebiotic supplements are far reaching and have positive effects on many parts of the animal's body. Concerns regarding gut health, which are expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period, have been raised by increasing incidences of gastrointestinal tract diseases such as constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and GIDD. Moreover, the market is expected to be stimulated by an increasing cultivation and harvest of prebiotic natural herbs.
Impact of Covid-19 on Prebiotics Market :
• The impact of Covid-19 on the prebiotics market has been significant, with both positive and negative effects observed. On one hand, the increased focus on health and immunity during the pandemic has led to a growing demand for prebiotic products as consumers seek out ways to support their immune systems and overall well-being.
• However, the disruption in supply chains and manufacturing processes caused by the pandemic has also posed challenges for the prebiotics market. Many companies have faced difficulties in sourcing raw materials, production delays, and distribution issues, leading to potential shortages and price fluctuations.
• Overall, the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the prebiotics market remains uncertain as the situation continues to evolve. Companies will need to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market conditions in order to navigate these challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the post-pandemic world.
Segmentation Analysis –
On the basis of ingredients, the global market has been further categorized into FOS, Inulin, Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), Mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), and others (Oligosaccharides, chicory fructans, HMO, XOS). In 2021, the segment of inulin ingredients was dominant on the world market, accounting for a maximum share of over 37 % of total revenue. Inulin demand growth is expected to play an important role in driving segment growth over the forecast as a result of increasing beverage and baking consumption.
The global market has also been divided into food and beverages, nutritional supplements and animal feed as regards applications. In 2021, the food & beverage applications segment accounted for over 82.0% of total volume, making it the most dominant category on the market. In 2021 global demand for prebiotics in animal feed is also high and will increase further, due to the increasing importance of animal proteins and their fortification with bacteria that improves gut health of animals.
Prebiotics Market Challenges:
• Lack of consumer awareness: Many consumers are still not familiar with prebiotics and their benefits, which can make it challenging for companies to market and sell these products effectively.
• Competition from probiotics: Probiotics have been more widely marketed and studied than prebiotics, leading to greater consumer familiarity and trust in these products. This can make it difficult for prebiotic manufacturers to compete in the market.
• Regulatory hurdles: The regulatory landscape for prebiotics is still evolving, which can create uncertainty for companies looking to bring new products to market. Navigating these regulations can be a challenge for businesses in the prebiotics industry.
• Formulation challenges: Prebiotics can be sensitive to heat, moisture, and other factors that can affect their efficacy. Formulating products that maintain the integrity of prebiotic ingredients while also meeting consumer preferences for taste, texture, and convenience can be a challenge for manufacturers.
Key Regional Development –
From 2022 to 2030, the Asia Pacific regional market is projected to grow at a 15.4% compound annual growth rate. Countries such as Japan, China and India with large populations in conjunction with the food & beverage sector are major drivers of product demand. Moreover, the growth of the region's market is supported by a growing demand for dairy products from Asian countries. According to an Economic survey, India’s milk production was 198.4 million tonnes in 2019-20. Market growth in this country is also anticipated to be supported by the increasing use of dairy products. In addition, market development will be further supported by growing consumer awareness and an ageing population in the country. The Australian dairy sector is also evolving and adapts to changes on the global market, which should support demand for its products. In 2021, the Europe region accounted for a large share of global sales. diversification of products and their increasing importance in the food industry.
Key Takeaway-
Prebiotics are non-digestible soluble fibers, which promotes growth of good bacteria in large intestine. Prebiotics are beneficial for human health in terms of immune and digestive function, helping to regulate cholesterol and sugar levels in the body. Garlic, onion, chicory root, asparagus and others are foods with a high level of prebiotic content. In addition, it is expected that individuals will become more aware of the importance of good bacteria and the increased consumption of fibre to support the immune system. The concerns about intestinal health have been raised by the prevalence of gastrointestinal tract infections, such as constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome GRIBSD and inflammatory bowel disease, which is expected to support market growth over the medium term. time. Moreover, the market is expected to be supported by a growing and increasing consumption of natural prebiotic herbs. The development of new ingredients by R&D companies the increasing investment in R&D.
Recent Developments -
In November 2022, Kellogg CompanyU.S. launched a new cereal with prebiotics and probiotics as ingredients that aim to improve digestion and support the gut.
September 2022: DSM acquired Prodap, one of the largest animal nutrition and technology companies in Brazil. In order to improve the efficiency and sustainability of animal farming, this strategy brings together technology solutions, advisory services and specialised nutrition products.
July 2022: In order to improve product storage space and business opportunities, Impextraco has extended its operations in Mexico with a view to promoting the presence of the Impextraco brand there.
June 2022: Biochem opened a production and warehousing facility in Germany. In order to adapt their services to customer needs, this new facility increases Biochem's production capacity for the filling of liquid feed additives between 0.5 and 25,000 litres.
