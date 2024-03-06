Resort Planning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Resort Planning Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The resort planning market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $258.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Resort Planning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the resort planning market size is predicted to reach $258.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the resort planning market is due to the increase in worldwide tourism. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest resort planning market share. Major players in the resort planning market include Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Hellmuth Obata & Kassabaum Inc., Nikken Sekkei Komu Co Ltd., Leo A. Daly Company, EDSA Inc.

Resort Planning Market Segments

• By Type: Overall Planning, Partial Planning

• By Application: Urban, Rural Areas

• By End-User: Large Enterprises, Investment Agency

• By Geography: The global resort planning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The resort planning refers to an ongoing process that specifies the systemized and regulated development of a resort. The resort planning includes actual architectural planning, architectural drafting, and development. Resort planning can be performed in an existing resort or a new resort under construction.

