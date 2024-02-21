Crescendo Lab Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Elevating Data Security for 500+ Companies Globally

Taipei, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Companies are increasingly transitioning to digital operations. When selecting and integrating MarTech solutions, the focus on information security has also grown significantly. Crescendo Lab, the leading global provider of all-in-one conversational commerce solutions, has announced the attainment of ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), offering more robust protection for digital assets and customer data.

Crescendo Lab uses technology and data to assist companies in enhancing their marketing, customer service, and sales operations. Its products MAAC and CAAC are the driving force behind many well-known brands operating LINE official accounts. 6 years after its establishment, the company has rapidly expanded to Thailand and Japan and has now achieved the international information security verification standard ISO 27001. This allows it to provide secure digital solutions to over 500 corporate customers worldwide, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of corporate information.

ISO 27001 is the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It mandates a systematic examination of information security risks, and the establishment, implementation, and maintenance of security measures to ensure a safe and secure digital environment for customers and partners. Crescendo Lab, as a "B2B2C" SaaS provider, prioritizes the integration and application of customer data in product development, while also aiming to comprehensively protect enterprise and customer information security in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

Crescendo Lab has established an information security management team to create measures for the application layer, data layer, and network layer. Bank-level encryption standards are used for data transmission and storage, and a complete backup and recovery mechanism is in place. The team is working to achieve the ISO 27001 international information security standard to enhance enterprise competitiveness, prevent confidential business information from being leaked, and ensure compliance with relevant regulations when collecting, using, and storing customer information.

Additionally, efforts are being made to improve product efficacy and achieve 99.9% message-sending stability. With its significant advantages, Crescendo Lab has become a highly trusted business partner for enterprises in the MarTech industry.

Crescendo Lab was founded in 2017 and is dedicated to the advancement and implementation of MarTech marketing technology and SalesTech sales technology. It's convinced that technology and data can enhance the value of communication, assist companies and brands create complete customer journeys, and establish a digital ecosystem.

Through the integration of AI and marketing automation, Crescendo Lab has created 2 main products: a comprehensive marketing platform, MAAC (Messaging Analytics Automation Cloud), and a conversation and interaction platform, CAAC (Conversation Analytics Automation Cloud), and the data is integrated through CDH (Customer Data Hub). It has established a strong presence in LINE Official Accounts and expanded to SMS text messages, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram Direct. Crescendo Lab offers an all-in-one solution for marketing, customer service, and sales across multiple channels, and has been recognized as a LINE Gold Level Technology Partner in Taiwan for several years in a row.

Crescendo Labs operates in the Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand markets, serving a wide range of industries including e-commerce, retail, media, automotive, healthcare, food service, finance, government, and more. To date, we have served over 500 brands, including IKEA, Rakuten Market, PChome, Starbucks, H&M, GAP, adidas, and others.

