SB1022 in Sen: Representative Moore Omokunde added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 227.139 (4) (b); and to create 227.139 (4) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an exemption to certain requirements for rules promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources relating to groundwater protection standards for PFAS.

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/20/2024 Sen. Representative Moore Omokunde added as a cosponsor  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1022

