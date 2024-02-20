SB1022 in Sen: Representative Moore Omokunde added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-20
WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 227.139 (4) (b); and to create 227.139 (4) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an exemption to certain requirements for rules promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources relating to groundwater protection standards for PFAS.
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
|2/20/2024 Sen.
|Representative Moore Omokunde added as a cosponsor
