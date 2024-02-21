Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.20.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Glynnis Vaughan, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Cannabis Control. Vaughan has been Director of Partnerships & Engagement at Alacrity Canada since 2023. She was a National Program Manager for Women’s Equity Lab from 2022 to 2023 and a Public Health Senior Program & Communications Grant Manager for Seattle and King County Public Health from 2020 to 2021. She was a Community Relations and Marketing Manager for King County, Washington from 2005 to 2014 and San Diego Director in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 1999 to 2003. Vaughan earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Management from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,384. Vaughan is a Democrat.

Arturo “Roberto” Arias III, of Brawley, has been appointed Warden of Calipatria State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2022 and has held several positions since 2018, including Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. He served in several positions at Centinela State Prison from 1999 to 2010, including Captain, Classification and Parole Representative and Correctional Counselor II and I. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $187,884. Arias is registered without party preference.

Bryan D. Phillips, of San Luis Obispo, has been appointed Warden of Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2022. Phillips was Chief Deputy Warden at California Men’s Colony in 2022 and held several positions there from 2009 to 2022, including Associate Warden, Captain of Adult Institutions, Correctional Counselor II Specialist and Correctional Lieutenant. He was Associate Warden and Acting Chief Deputy Warden at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in 2020. Phillips was a Correctional Sergeant at California Correctional Institution from 2004 to 2009 and a Correctional Officer at Avenal State Prison and California Correctional Institution from 1996 to 2004. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $187,884. Phillips is a Republican.

Naginder Dhillon, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Program Support in the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Associate Director since 2019 and served in several positions in the Budget Management Branch from 2008 to 2010, including Staff Services Manager I and Associate Budget Analyst. Dhillon was a Branch Chief at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2017 to 2019. She was a Branch Chief at the California Department of Public Health from 2012 to 2016 and a Health Program Specialist I there from 2010 to 2012. Dhillon was a Research Analyst I at the Employment Development Department from 2006 to 2007. She was a Staff Services Analyst at the California Department of Transportation in 2006. Dhillon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,008. Dhillon is a Democrat.

Robert Doyle, of Novato, has been reappointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board, where he has served since 2023. Doyle served on the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training from 2012 to 2022 and from 2006 to 2011. He was Sheriff of Marin County from 1996 to 2022 and served in several positions at the Marin County Sheriff’s Department from 1969 to 1996, including Undersheriff, Captain, Lieutenant Sergeant and Deputy Sheriff. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Doyle is a Democrat.

Joyce E. Dudley, of Santa Barbara, has been reappointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board, where she has served as Chair since 2023. Dudley was Chair of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training from 2016 to 2022 and a member there from 2013 to 2022. She served as District Attorney of Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2023. Dudley was a Deputy District Attorney in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 2010. She was Director of Child Development Programs at the Community Action Commission of the County of Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development Director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984. Dudley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, a Master of Education degree in Early Childhood Education from Antioch University, a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Dudley is a Democrat.

Emily Sheffield, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Sheffield has been a Senior Appellate Attorney for the Third District Court of Appeal since 2020. She was a Civil Research Attorney for the Sacramento County Superior Court from 2014 to 2020. Sheffield was an Associate at Morrison & Foerster LLP from 2010 to 2014. She was a Law Student Volunteer for the Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago Mandel Legal Aid Clinic from 2007 to 2009. Sheffield is a member of Women Lawyers of Sacramento and the Sacramento County Bar Association. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $198,179. Sheffield is a Democrat.

Eric Taylor, of Hollister, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Taylor has been Sheriff-Coroner for San Benito County since 2021, where he was Sheriff’s Captain from 2014 to 2021. He held several positions at the Watsonville Police Department from 1999 to 2014, including Detective Sergeant, Police Sergeant, Police Detective, Corporal and Police Officer. Taylor is a member of the Rotary Club of Hollister, the San Benito Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the LULAC Farm Worker Task Force. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Taylor is a Republican.

