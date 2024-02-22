Miami Black College Expo™ Celebrates Black History Month and Expanded Access to Education
The 4th Annual event provides educational resources and access to thousands of dollars in scholarships
We look forward to returning to Miami to celebrate our united heritage. We have such gratitude for our dedicated partners who share in our mission of changing the trajectories of students’ lives.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Miami Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. The event provides students access to over 50 colleges and universities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
At the expo, students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships!
High school seniors, juniors and college transfer students, will also be able to meet one-on-one with colleges and universities. Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. Additionally, in promoting a college-going culture, NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters and attending dynamic and informative seminars and workshops, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student-Athlete, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, attendees can stay for a celebratory After Show with celebrity guests and a dance off for cash and prizes from 2 pm to 4 pm.
“We look forward to returning to Miami to celebrate our united heritage. We have such gratitude for our dedicated partners who share in our mission of changing the trajectories of students’ lives,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.
The 4th Annual Miami Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Active Minds, Army ROTC, Comerica Bank, Florida Memorial University, Foundation Clothing Co, HP, Toyota, University of La Verne, US Army, US Navy and WSS.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
Subscribe to NCRF’s YouTube Channel today at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork
About the Black College Expo™
Now in its 25th year, Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
NCRF is a Educational Organization