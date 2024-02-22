e.Republic Announces 2024 SLEDIE Award Winners

Second annual program recognizes marketing excellence and engagement in the govtech industry

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic LLC., the govtech industry’s leading media, research and data company focused exclusively on state and local government and education, has announced this year’s recipients of the SLED Industry Excellence Awards (“SLEDIE”). The awards acknowledge and celebrate the best marketing and communication initiatives from a diverse range of organizations in the state, local and education markets.Winners represent the most innovative and top-performing public-sector marketing campaigns across e.Republic’s channels including events, online advertising and created content.The 2024 SLEDIE Award winners include:● MOST ENGAGING CONTENT PIECE: HP Inc.; T-Mobile for Government; Verizon● MOST ENGAGING WEBINAR: AWS; Clariti Software; TeamDynamix● MOST ENGAGING AD CAMPAIGN: Appian; Dynatrace; Gates Foundation● MOST ENGAGING EVENT EXHIBIT: Cisco; Datadog; Fortinet; Insight Public Sector● MOST ENGAGING EVENT EXHIBIT (SMB): Nuharbor Security; Qumulo; Rezolve.ai● INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD: AWS; Datadog; IBM; KPMG; Socure● RISING STAR AWARD: Cardinality.ai; PKA Technologies, Inc.; TekStream Solutions“From events to thought leadership, our SLEDIE Awards recognize companies who are leading examples of marketing and communication best practices to the public sector,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic. “This year’s recipients have demonstrated a commitment to not only generate awareness for their brand, but to deliver marketing content that is helpful and informative for others. I commend them for continuing to raise the bar for govtech industry excellence.”The SLEDIE Awards will be presented by Haisler and Cathilea Robinett, Chief Executive Officer of e.Republic, during the company’s annual “Beyond the Beltway” market briefing in Tysons Corner, Virginia on February 22, 2024.