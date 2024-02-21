Ellison Mills Contracting Expands Offerings by joining the Reline America Certified Installer Network

Ellison Mills Crews Performing UV-GRP Pipeline Rehabilitation Project in Southern AZ Crew Performing UV-GRP Pipeline Renewal

Southern Arizona's leading heavy civil construction firm, Ellison Mills Contracting, announces their joining the ranks of certified Reline America installers.

CASA GRANDE, AZ, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellison Mills Contracting has been a trusted name in the industry for over 20 years, specializing in wet utility and roadway infrastructure projects. With a commitment to quality and efficiency, their motto "Every Move Counts" reflects their dedication to providing top-notch services to their clients. The decision to add Reline America to their service portfolio was a strategic move to further enhance their offerings and meet the growing demand for trenchless technology solutions.

Reline America is a leading provider of UV-GRP pipeline rehabilitation technology, offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional pipeline repair methods. With this new addition, Ellison Mills Contracting will now be able to offer their clients a wider range of options for pipeline rehabilitation, ensuring that their projects are completed efficiently and with minimal disruption to the surrounding environment.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reline America and enhance our capabilities to deliver trenchless technology services," said Jason DeCarlo, of Ellison Mills Contracting. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and providing our clients with the best solutions for their projects. With Reline’s proven track record, we are thankful for a like-minded partner who can offer the support and team mentality we need to provide a great value and industry leading service.”

The addition of Ellison Mills Contracting to Reline America's network of installers is a significant step towards meeting the growing demand for trenchless technology solutions in Southern Arizona. With the firm's expertise and commitment to excellence, Ellison Mills Contracting is well-equipped to provide their clients with top-notch services for all their wet utility and roadway infrastructure needs.

Reline America is a leading provider of UV-GRP pipeline rehabilitation technology, offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional pipeline repair methods. Reline America offers everything needed for pipeline rehabilitation under one roof—design, engineering, manufacturing, training and 24/7 support from its ISO 9001-2015 certified facility in Saltville, VA. Customized equipment and liners, factory certified installers, coupled with a proprietary Quality Tracker System™, make Reline America’s ALPHALINER® UV GRP liners easier to install. The results are simple to see: greater efficiency and productivity, minimal risk-management concerns, less community disruption and exceptional ROI. Visit www.relineamerica.com to learn more.

