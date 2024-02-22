Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "State Treasurer's Vision for Financial Growth in Las Vegas" Membership Luncheon

Submit Release
Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with Nevada's 23rd State Treasurer, will discuss strategic investments and financial management for economic growth in Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the “Investing in Tomorrow: State Treasurer’s Vision for Financial Growth in Las Vegas” membership luncheon on March 7, 2024, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 AM for preliminary check-in.

Presenter for the event is Zach Conine, Nevada’s 23rd State Treasurer.

General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.

About Economic Club of Las Vegas:
The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/.

