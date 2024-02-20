Submit Release
Chief Justice to keynote law school diversity event

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, the Supreme Court’s first Latina member and the first Latina or Latino leader of California’s judicial branch, will be the keynote speaker at Pepperdine Law School’s Belongings Awards on March 2.

Chief Justice to keynote law school diversity event

