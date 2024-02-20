The Granite Group Opens Newest Sink & Spout Showroom in Portsmouth, NH

Represents a Bold New Direction for the Company

Concord, NH, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sink & Spout, The Granite Group’s retail showroom division, opens its newest showroom in Portsmouth, NH.

Located in the Portsmouth Green Shopping Center off Route 1, locally known as McKinnon’s Plaza, this is The Granite Group’s 16th showroom location in New England and represents a bold new direction for the company.

“We are thrilled to open our Sink & Spout showroom in Portsmouth Green, which is one of the most vibrant shopping plazas on the seacoast and features a lineup of top-tier retailers we are proud to be associated with,” says Alicia Criniti, The Granite Group’s Senior VP of Marketing. “For over 36 years, homeowners and trade and design professionals across New England have relied on our showrooms to provide inspiration and expert guidance for their projects. The Portsmouth area is known, in part, for its distinctive architecture and beautiful homes, and we are confident that our new showroom will be a valuable resource for area customers,” Criniti continues.

Portsmouth's 3,400-square-foot showroom is designed to be an inspiration center that showcases a wide variety of bath, kitchen, and lighting products in beautiful settings. Visitors will find Kohler bath and kitchen products at 25% off retail pricing every day and can explore many other world-class brands such as Kallista, Robern, House of Rohl, Bertch, and BainUltra. Simply by lifting their gaze, guests can also view an array of innovative lighting fixtures for the entire home from Hinkley, Frederick Raymond, Lark, and Kohler. “It’s impossible to show every lighting fixture available, so we carefully curate different classic and trending styles for the showroom visitor to see in person,” says Dan Lorenz, Sink & Spout Showroom Sales Director, who adds, “and if you envision something different for your home, we can order every style from their collections.” This makes Sink & Spout a one-stop shop for many home projects.

The Sink & Spout Portsmouth, NH showroom is managed by Katie Fortin, whose team is rounded out by sales associates Brendan Varney, and Briana Pettigrew.

Portsmouth store hours and contact information.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 56 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 16 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout (formerly The Ultimate Bath Store) name, offering an expertly-trained staff and an extensive array of decorative plumbing fixtures and accessories. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

