2024 American Women Quarters Proof Set™ Goes on Sale February 27

Washington, DC, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2024 American Women Quarters Proof Set™ (product code 24WP) will be available for purchase on February 27 at noon EST. Orders are limited to five per household for the first 24 hours.

Priced at $23, the set consists of five American Women Quarters™ with proof finishes honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray—poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a champion of many causes, including Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War-era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate; Celia Cruz—Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century. Each set is minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The Mint accepts orders at its online catalog at https://www.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 1-888-321-MINT (6468) to place an order.

The American Women Quarters Proof Set is available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription. Visit our subscriptions page to learn more.

The American Women Quarters Proof Set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 27, 2024, at noon EST.

