Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2024 Guidance and Increases Annual Distribution Rate for 2024

Southfield, MI, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2023.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.





For the year ended December 31, 2023, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $213.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $242.0 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, were $1.34 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $7.10 per Share, respectively.





for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, were $1.34 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $7.10 per Share, respectively. Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased by 9.6% and 7.3% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2022.





"The fourth quarter culminated a year of solid real property performance. Same property NOI surpassed our expectations and highlights the resilience of our portfolio, supported by the robust demand and limited supply fundamentals of our properties," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and CEO. "We realized solid occupancy gains in our manufactured housing and RV communities, high levels of conversion of transient to annual RV sites and continued double digit NOI increases in our marinas. In the UK, although real property performance remains strong, macro headwinds continue to impact home sales. We are focused on realizing the consistent growth our portfolio provides and delivering reliable results from our real property assets. By remaining disciplined in pursuing new acquisition and development activity, de-leveraging our balance sheet, and maximizing the efficiency of our operating platform, we are confident in our strategic positioning to re-accelerate earnings growth in the coming years."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

MH and annual RV sites were 97.4% occupied at December 31, 2023, as compared to 96.8% at December 31, 2022.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 683 sites, as compared to an increase of 613 sites during the corresponding period in 2022, an 11.4% increase. During the year ended December 31, 2023, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 3,268 sites, an 11.8% increase over the 2,922 sites gained during 2022.





Transient-to-annual RV site conversions totaled 296 sites during the fourth quarter of 2023 and accounted for 43.3% of the revenue producing site gains. Transient-to-annual RV site conversions totaled 2,111 and accounted for 64.6% of the revenue producing site gains for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2022, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 MH RV Marina Total Revenue 7.6 % 2.1 % 8.2 % 6.3 % Expense 4.8 % (4.7) % 0.4 % 0.3 % NOI 8.6 % 9.3 % 12.5 % 9.6 % Year Ended December 31, 2023 MH RV Marina Total Revenue 7.0 % 3.3 % 9.1 % 6.2 % Expense 7.5 % 1.4 % 3.9 % 4.2 % NOI 6.8 % 4.8 % 11.7 % 7.3 % Number of Properties 288 160 119 567

Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 230 basis points to 98.9% at December 31, 2023, from 96.6% at December 31, 2022.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company expanded its existing communities by over 30 sites and delivered over 75 sites at one ground-up development property.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company acquired one land parcel zoned and entitled for MH development, located in the U.S. for an aggregate purchase price of $11.7 million.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $7.8 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.8 years. At December 31, 2023, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.1 times.

During the quarter, the Company:

Entered into new mortgage term loans for $252.8 million in aggregate that mature in November 2030 and bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.49%. The proceeds were used to repay $117.8 million of mortgage term loans that matured in 2023 and pay down amounts drawn under the Company's senior credit facility.





Sold its 41.8 million share position in Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA), generating $102.5 million of proceeds, net of underwriting and other fees, with a realized loss of $8.0 million. The net proceeds were used to pay down amounts drawn under the Company's senior credit facility. The Company continues to own a 50% interest in Sungenia, a joint venture formed between the Company and the Ingenia Communities Group in November 2018.





Completed a transaction with an unrelated entity, whereby the Company received net cash proceeds of $53.4 million in exchange for relinquishing right, title and interest in certain MH installment notes receivable. Based on the transaction structure, which in the event of a borrower default allows the Company to repurchase the underlying homes collateralizing the notes, requirements for sale accounting were not met and the notes receivable continue to be recognized on the Company's consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2023, and referred to as collateralized receivables. The proceeds were used to pay down borrowings outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility.

Simplified the structure of certain of its consolidated variable interest entities, Sun NG Whitewater RV Resorts LLC, Sun NG Beaver Brook LLC, Sun NG RV Resorts and four standalone affiliates (collectively "Sun NG") in a transaction with the Company's joint venture partner in Sun NG:



Sold the Company's majority equity interests in three properties for proceeds of $166.1 million, which resulted in a gain on disposition of $13.2 million;



Acquired all of the joint venture partner's noncontrolling equity interests in 14 properties and a significant portion of the noncontrolling equity interests in five stand-alone joint venture properties, for $149.5 million; and



Settled a total of $39.2 million of preferred equity interests, including $35.2 million of mandatorily redeemable equity interests classified as Unsecured debt, and issued Series L preferred OP units valued at $2.0 million.





Sold its investment in Rezplot Systems LLC ("Rezplot"), a nonconsolidated affiliate. Rezplot is an RV reservation software technology company operating under the Campspot brand. Total proceeds of $27.5 million included the settlement of notes receivable from Rezplot with a recorded balance of $12.2 million and resulted in a gain on sale of $15.3 million.





Subsequent to the quarter, the Company:

Issued $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 5.5% and a five-year term, due January 15, 2029, and received net proceeds of $495.4 million, after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The majority of the net proceeds were used to pay down borrowings outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility, reducing its floating-rate debt to total debt to approximately 10%.





Reached an agreement to sell two operating communities located in Florida and Arizona with 533 aggregated developed sites for total cash consideration of approximately $53.0 million. The sale is expected to close during the quarter ending March 31, 2024, with a total estimated gain of approximately $7.0 million.





UK Note Receivable

As previously announced, the Company completed an administration process related to three real estate assets that collateralized the majority of a note receivable extended to Royale Holdings Group HoldCo Limited ("Royale Life"). On December 28, 2023, the Company acquired the assets through a credit bid, a potential outcome that management had previously discussed. During the quarter, the Company engaged third party valuation specialists to appraise the assets in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 820 – Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures and recognized such assets at fair value totaling $263.8 million, as Investment Property on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023. There was no resulting remeasurement adjustment.

The Company also previously announced that the note receivable was further collateralized by a first priority security interest in three MH manufacturers in the UK and that it was continuing to work through courses of action in connection with such collateral. These assets were remeasured during the fourth quarter which resulted in an unfavorable adjustment of $102.9 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed a receivership process related to the manufacturers. The receivers sold such assets for total consideration of $10.7 million, resulting in cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $7.0 million, net of non-cash consideration and fees. The sale of these assets resulted in an incremental fair value remeasurement adjustment of $0.8 million.

Sandy Bay Update

As previously disclosed, the Company had agreed to sell Sandy Bay, an MH operating community in the UK. The property had been classified as held for sale on its Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the asset was reclassified as held for use and the Company is now operating the property.

Park Holidays Goodwill Impairment

During year end audit procedures, the Company reviewed controls relating to the valuation of its Park Holidays business and associated goodwill. In connection with the review, the Company concluded that changes in certain triggering factors relevant to the valuation of the Park Holidays business, including financial projections and increased interest rates, should have been taken into account when preparing the Company’s interim financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023. The total non-cash goodwill impairment recognized during 2023 was $369.9 million. The Company intends to restate such interim financial statements in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

2024 Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has approved setting the 2024 annual distribution rate at $3.76 per common share and unit, an increase of $0.04, or 1.1%, over the current annual dividend rate of $3.72 per common share and unit for 2023. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2024. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

New Directors

On February 15, 2024, the Company added Jerry Ehlinger and Craig A. Leupold to its Board of Directors as independent directors. Mr. Ehlinger and Mr. Leupold bring new and thoughtful real estate industry perspectives to the Company.

2024 GUIDANCE

The Company is establishing full year and first quarter 2024 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:

First Quarter Ending March 31, 2024 Full Year Ending

December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Diluted EPS $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 2.08 $ 2.28 Depreciation and amortization 1.32 1.32 5.35 5.35 Gain on sale of assets (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.30 ) (0.30 ) Distributions on preferred OP units 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.10 Noncontrolling interest — — 0.10 0.10 Transaction costs and other non-recurring G&A expenses 0.02 0.02 0.07 0.07 Deferred tax benefit (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.18 ) (0.18 ) Difference in weighted average share count attributed to dilutive convertible securities — — (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Other adjustments(b) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Core FFO(c) per Share $ 1.14 $ 1.19 $ 7.04 $ 7.24

(a) The diluted share counts for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024 are 129.7 million and 129.8 million, respectively.

(b) Other adjustments consist primarily of remeasurement (gains) / losses, contingent legal and insurance gains and other items presented in the table that reconciles Net income / (loss) attributable to SUI common shareholders to Core FFO on page 6.

(c) The Company's initial guidance translates forecasted results from operations in Canada, Australia and the UK using the relevant exchange rates in effect on December 31, 2023, as follows:

Exchange Rates in Effect at: December 31, 2023 U.S. Dollar ("USD") / Pound Sterling ("GBP") 1.27 USD / Canadian Dollar ("CAD") 0.75 USD / Australian Dollar ("AUS") 0.68

The Company's guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 is reflected below. Note that certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation, with no effect on net income / (loss). The reclassifications more precisely align certain indirect expenses with underlying activity drivers. The Company has noted these line items in its guidance footnotes below, and has provided 2023 quarterly results that reflect these classifications in the "Definitions and Notes" section of this supplemental information package.

FY 2023 Results

(in millions)



Expected % Change in FY 2024



Same Property Portfolio(a) North America Revenues from real property $ 1,737.3 6.4% - 6.8% Total property operating expenses $ 582.9 8.1% - 9.1% Total North America Same Property NOI $ 1,154.4 5.0% - 6.2% MH NOI $ 609.9 6.0% - 7.0% RV NOI $ 291.7 2.1% - 3.5% Marina NOI $ 252.7 6.1% - 7.5% UK Revenues from real property $ 138.9 4.8% - 5.4% Total property operating expenses $ 69.1 7.4% - 8.4% Total UK Same Property NOI $ 69.8 1.3% - 3.3% Total Same Property NOI(b)(c) $ 1,224.1 4.8% - 6.0%





Average Rental Rate Increases Expected MH 5.4 % Annual RV 6.5 % Marina 5.6 % UK 7.1 %

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, the Company's guidance range assumes Total Same Property NOI growth of 6.0% - 7.3%.





Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2024 FY 2023 Results

(in millions) Expected

Change / Range

in FY 2024 Revenues from real property $ 2,059.8 7.1% - 7.6% Total property operating expenses(d) $ 810.4 8.1% - 8.4% Total Real Property NOI $ 1,249.4 6.3% - 7.3% Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(d) $ 68.5 $58.4 - $63.2 Interest income $ 45.4 $17.6 - $18.6 Brokerage commissions and other, net(e)(f) $ 60.6 $44.8 - $47.2 FFO contribution from North American home sales(d) $ 17.0 $14.4 - $15.9 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates $ 16.0 $13.7 - $14.7 General and administrative expenses(d) $ 272.1 $262.2 - $267.4 Interest expense $ 325.8 $356.3 - $362.7 Current tax expense $ 14.5 $14.6 - $16.8





FY 2023 Results

(in millions)



Expected

Range in FY 2024



UK Home Sales UK homes sales volume(g) 2,857 2,650 - 2,850 FFO contribution from UK home sales ($ in millions)(d)(g) $ 59.2 $62.3 - $69.9





Other Guidance Assumptions Expected

Range in FY 2024 Increase in revenue producing sites (North America) 2,450 - 2,750





Seasonality 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 North America Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % RV 16 % 26 % 41 % 17 % Marina 18 % 27 % 31 % 24 % Total 21 % 25 % 30 % 24 % UK Same Property NOI 13 % 26 % 41 % 20 % Home Sales FFO North America 24 % 32 % 26 % 18 % UK 18 % 30 % 33 % 19 % Total Home Sales 19 % 30 % 32 % 19 % Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI 3 % 36 % 47 % 14 % Consolidated EBITDA 19 % 26 % 33 % 22 % Core FFO per Share 16 % 27 % 36 % 21 %





Footnotes to 2024 Guidance Assumptions (a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian and Pound Sterling currency figures included within the 2023 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2024 guidance. (b) Total Same Property results net $129.2 million and $133.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2023 results and 2024 guidance, respectively. (c) 2023 actual results exclude $0.4 million of expenses incurred at recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards. The improvements included items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy. (d) The table below summarizes the impacts of 2023 expense reclassification. Please refer to the "Definitions and Notes" section for quarterly data. (in millions, except for *) FY 2023 Reported FY 2023 Adjusted Consolidated portfolio property operating expenses $ (807.9 ) $ (810.4 ) Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI $ 53.9 $ 68.5 General and administrative expenses $ (270.2 ) $ (272.1 ) North America home sales FFO contribution $ 18.2 $ 17.0 UK home sales FFO contribution $ 68.3 $ 59.2 Average NOI margin per home sold* $ 24,300 $ 21,100 (e) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes $23.4 million and $21.0 million of business interruption income in 2023 and 2024, respectively. (f) Brokerage commissions and other, net included approximately $8.5 million of lease income in 2023 that will be recognized in total real property NOI in 2024. (g) Includes UK home sales from Park Holidays and Sandy Bay.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through February 20, 2024. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Corporate Debt Ratings Moody's S&P Baa3 | Stable BBB | Stable





Financial and Operating Highlights

($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)





Quarters Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share (a) $ (0.65 ) $ 0.97 $ (1.67 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.04 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(a) $ (0.65 ) $ 0.97 $ (1.68 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.04 Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 $ 0.88 FFO per Share(a)(b) $ 1.41 $ 2.55 $ 1.96 $ 1.14 $ 1.02 Core FFO per Share(b) $ 1.34 $ 2.57 $ 1.96 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 Real Property NOI MH $ 169.3 $ 182.5 $ 168.7 $ 156.9 $ 153.5 RV 51.0 128.4 76.5 45.8 46.0 Marinas 65.3 83.1 72.4 52.0 58.3 Total $ 285.6 $ 394.0 $ 317.6 $ 254.7 $ 257.8 Recurring EBITDA $ 256.0 $ 433.0 $ 339.7 $ 237.4 $ 236.3 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest 3.9 x 4.0 x 4.3 x 4.6 x 5.2 x Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA 6.1 x 6.1 x 6.2 x 6.1 x 6.0 x Balance Sheet Total assets(a) $ 16,940.7 $ 17,246.6 $ 17,234.9 $ 17,348.1 $ 17,084.2 Total debt $ 7,777.3 $ 7,665.0 $ 7,614.0 $ 7,462.0 $ 7,197.2 Total liabilities $ 9,506.8 $ 9,465.0 $ 9,474.8 $ 9,294.8 $ 8,992.8 Operating Information Properties MH 353 353 354 354 353 RV 179 182 182 182 182 Marina 135 135 135 135 134 Total 667 670 671 671 669 Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces Manufactured homes 118,430 118,250 118,170 117,970 118,020 Annual RV 32,390 32,150 31,620 30,860 30,330 Transient sites 28,490 29,770 30,270 30,870 31,180 Total sites 179,310 180,170 180,060 179,700 179,530 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(c) 48,030 48,030 48,180 47,990 47,820 Occupancy MH occupancy (including UK) 95.5 % 95.4 % 95.3 % 95.1 % 95.0 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 96.4 % 96.4 % 96.3 % 96.1 % 96.0 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(d) (excluding UK Operations) MH leased sites, net 387 207 285 278 346 RV leased sites, net 296 537 754 524 267 Total leased sites, net 683 744 1,039 802 613

(a) .As adjusted for Park Holidays non-cash goodwill impairment. Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Excludes the effects of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

(c) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(d) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2023





MH & RV Properties Properties



MH & Annual RV RV Transient Sites



Total MH and RV Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % North America Florida 129 40,650 97.7 % 3,760 44,410 3,400 Michigan 85 32,890 97.1 % 610 33,500 1,310 California 37 6,920 98.8 % 1,880 8,800 850 Texas 29 8,990 96.1 % 1,830 10,820 3,920 Ontario, Canada 16 4,700 100.0 % 480 5,180 1,450 Connecticut 16 1,920 95.0 % 80 2,000 — Maine 15 2,470 96.0 % 1,070 3,540 200 Arizona 13 4,590 94.7 % 920 5,510 — Indiana 12 3,150 97.8 % 1,030 4,180 180 New Jersey 11 2,970 100.0 % 1,070 4,040 260 Colorado 11 2,900 87.0 % 990 3,890 1,420 Virginia 10 1,500 99.9 % 1,950 3,450 750 New York 10 1,520 99.3 % 1,420 2,940 780 Other 83 17,540 98.7 % 8,200 25,740 1,010 North America Total 477 132,710 97.4 % 25,290 158,000 15,530 United Kingdom 55 18,110 89.5 % 3,200 21,310 2,450 Total 532 150,820 96.4 % 28,490 179,310 17,980





Marina Properties



Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Location Florida 21 5,200 Rhode Island 12 3,460 California 11 5,710 Connecticut 11 3,330 New York 9 3,020 Massachusetts 9 2,520 Maryland 9 2,480 Other 53 22,310 Total 135 48,030





Properties



Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Total Portfolio 667 227,340

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Land $ 4,278.2 $ 4,322.3 Land improvements and buildings 11,682.2 10,903.4 Rental homes and improvements 744.4 645.2 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,011.7 839.0 Investment property 17,716.5 16,709.9 Accumulated depreciation (3,272.9 ) (2,738.9 ) Investment property, net 14,443.6 13,971.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42.7 90.4 Marketable securities — 127.3 Inventory of manufactured homes 205.6 202.7 Notes and other receivables, net 421.6 617.3 Collateralized receivables, net(a) 56.2 — Goodwill 733.0 1,018.4 Other intangible assets, net 369.5 402.0 Other assets, net 668.5 655.1 Total Assets $ 16,940.7 $ 17,084.2 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,478.9 $ 3,217.8 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a) 55.8 — Unsecured debt 4,242.6 3,979.4 Distributions payable 118.2 111.3 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 344.5 352.1 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 313.7 396.3 Other liabilities 953.1 935.9 Total Liabilities 9,506.8 8,992.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 260.9 202.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 9,466.9 9,549.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 12.2 (9.9 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,397.5 ) (1,731.2 ) Total SUI shareholders' equity 7,082.8 7,809.8 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 90.2 78.7 Total noncontrolling interests 90.2 78.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,173.0 7,888.5 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,940.7 $ 17,084.2

(a) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 428.7 $ 390.8 9.7 % $ 1,714.2 $ 1,548.9 10.7 % Real property - transient 44.7 49.8 (10.2) % 345.6 353.3 (2.2) % Home sales 93.2 107.7 (13.5) % 419.9 465.8 (9.9) % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 140.0 108.6 28.9 % 638.9 531.6 20.2 % Interest 4.8 9.9 (51.5) % 45.4 35.2 29.0 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 15.3 7.5 104.0 % 60.6 34.9 73.6 % Total Revenues 726.7 674.3 7.8 % 3,224.6 2,969.7 8.6 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance(a) 159.8 155.4 2.8 % 690.5 624.6 10.6 % Real estate tax 28.0 27.4 2.2 % 117.4 110.6 6.1 % Home costs and selling 70.5 76.0 (7.2) % 295.4 311.2 (5.1) % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 134.6 109.4 23.0 % 585.0 472.7 23.8 % General and administrative 77.8 69.8 11.5 % 270.2 256.8 5.2 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 6.0 5.2 15.4 % 3.8 17.5 N/M Business combinations — 0.8 (100.0) % 3.0 24.7 (87.9) % Depreciation and amortization 177.7 154.1 15.3 % 660.0 601.8 9.7 % Asset impairments — 0.7 (100.0) % 10.1 3.0 236.7 % Goodwill impairment — — N/A 369.9 — N/A Loss on extinguishment of debt — — N/A — 4.4 (100.0) % Interest 85.9 67.6 27.1 % 325.8 229.8 41.8 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 0.6 1.1 (45.5) % 3.3 4.2 (21.4) % Total Expenses 740.9 667.5 11.0 % 3,334.4 2,661.3 25.3 % Income / (Loss) Before Other Items (14.2 ) 6.8 N/M (109.8 ) 308.4 N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (8.0 ) 20.6 N/M (16.0 ) (53.4 ) (70.0) % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges 6.2 (16.3 ) N/M (0.3 ) 5.4 N/M Gain / (loss) on disposition of properties 13.9 (0.3 ) N/M 11.0 12.2 (9.8) % Other expense, net(b) (2.0 ) (4.7 ) (57.4) % (7.5 ) (2.1 ) 257.1 % Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (103.6 ) (0.9 ) N/M (106.7 ) (0.8 ) N/M Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates 15.5 (0.9 ) N/M 16.0 2.9 N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.3 (2.8 ) N/M (4.2 ) (2.7 ) 55.6 % Current tax benefit / (expense) (0.6 ) 2.2 N/M (14.5 ) (10.3 ) 40.8 % Deferred tax benefit 8.3 0.3 N/M 22.9 4.2 N/M Net Income / (Loss) (84.2 ) 4.0 N/M (209.1 ) 263.8 N/M Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.3 2.4 37.5 % 12.3 11.0 11.8 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.6 ) (3.1 ) 112.9 % (8.1 ) 10.8 (175.0) % Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Stockholders $ (80.9 ) $ 4.7 N/M $ (213.3 ) $ 242.0 (188.1) % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(b) 123.5 123.1 0.3 % 123.4 120.2 2.7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(b) 126.4 125.8 0.5 % 123.8 122.9 0.7 % Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ (0.65 ) $ 0.04 N/M $ (1.71 ) $ 2.00 N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(c) $ (0.65 ) $ 0.04 N/M $ (1.72 ) $ 2.00 N/M

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Not meaningful.

N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ (80.9 ) $ 4.7 $ (213.3 ) $ 242.0 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 176.7 153.3 657.2 599.6 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates — — 0.2 0.1 Asset impairments — 0.7 10.1 3.0 Goodwill impairment — — 369.9 — (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 8.0 (20.6 ) 16.0 53.4 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.3 ) 2.8 4.2 2.7 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 103.6 0.9 106.7 0.8 Loss on remeasurement of collateralized receivables and secured borrowings, net 0.4 — 0.4 — (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect (13.9 ) 0.3 (8.9 ) (12.2 ) Add: Returns on preferred OP units 3.2 0.5 11.8 9.5 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.5 ) (2.5 ) (8.1 ) 10.4 Gain on dispositions of assets, net (9.0 ) (10.7 ) (38.0 ) (54.9 ) FFO(a) $ 181.3 $ 129.4 908.2 $ 854.4 Adjustments Business combination expense — 0.8 3.0 24.7 Acquisition and other transaction costs(a) 12.7 6.5 25.3 22.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 4.4 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 6.0 5.2 3.8 17.5 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b) (2.8 ) 4.6 2.1 4.8 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (6.2 ) 16.3 0.3 (5.4 ) Other adjustments, net(a) (17.8 ) 5.5 (27.4 ) 0.4 Core FFO(a)(c) $ 173.2 $ 168.3 $ 915.3 $ 923.5 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 129.0 126.5 128.9 125.6 FFO per Share(c) $ 1.41 $ 1.02 $ 7.05 $ 6.80 Core FFO per Share(c) $ 1.34 $ 1.33 $ 7.10 $ 7.35

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Hurricane Ian - Three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $ 5.1 $ 21.9 Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings through August 31, 2023 (7.9 ) (19.7 ) Hurricane Irma - Three Florida Keys communities impaired Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible — 0.5 Reversal of unpaid previously estimated loss of earnings that the Company does not expect to recover — (0.6 ) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $ (2.8 ) $ 2.1

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information for Home sales contribution to FFO.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ (80.9 ) $ 4.7 $ (213.3 ) $ 242.0 Interest income (4.8 ) (9.9 ) (45.4 ) (35.2 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (15.3 ) (7.5 ) (60.6 ) (34.9 ) General and administrative 77.8 69.8 270.2 256.8 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 6.0 5.2 3.8 17.5 Business combination expense — 0.8 3.0 24.7 Depreciation and amortization 177.7 154.1 660.0 601.8 Asset impairments — 0.7 10.1 3.0 Goodwill impairment — — 369.9 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 4.4 Interest expense 85.9 67.6 325.8 229.8 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 0.6 1.1 3.3 4.2 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 8.0 (20.6 ) 16.0 53.4 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (6.2 ) 16.3 0.3 (5.4 ) (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties (13.9 ) 0.3 (11.0 ) (12.2 ) Other expense, net(a) 2.0 4.7 7.5 2.1 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 103.6 0.9 106.7 0.8 (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates (15.5 ) 0.9 (16.0 ) (2.9 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.3 ) 2.8 4.2 2.7 Current tax (benefit) / expense 0.6 (2.2 ) 14.5 10.3 Deferred tax benefit (8.3 ) (0.3 ) (22.9 ) (4.2 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.3 2.4 12.3 11.0 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.6 ) (3.1 ) (8.1 ) 10.8 NOI $ 313.7 $ 288.7 $ 1,430.3 $ 1,380.5





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Real Property NOI(a) $ 285.6 $ 257.8 $ 1,251.9 $ 1,167.0 Home Sales NOI(a) 22.7 31.7 124.5 154.6 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a) 5.4 (0.8 ) 53.9 58.9 NOI $ 313.7 $ 288.7 $ 1,430.3 $ 1,380.5

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Stockholders $ (80.9 ) $ 4.7 $ (213.3 ) $ 242.0 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 177.7 154.1 660.0 601.8 Asset impairments — 0.7 10.1 3.0 Goodwill impairment — — 369.9 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 4.4 Interest expense 85.9 67.6 325.8 229.8 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 0.6 1.1 3.3 4.2 Current tax (benefit) / expense 0.6 (2.2 ) 14.5 10.3 Deferred tax benefit (8.3 ) (0.3 ) (22.9 ) (4.2 ) (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates (15.5 ) 0.9 (16.0 ) (2.9 ) Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties (13.9 ) 0.3 (11.0 ) (12.2 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (9.0 ) (10.7 ) (38.0 ) (54.9 ) EBITDAre $ 137.2 $ 216.2 $ 1,082.4 $ 1,021.3 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net 6.0 5.2 3.8 17.5 Business combination expense — 0.8 3.0 24.7 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 8.0 (20.6 ) 16.0 53.4 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (6.2 ) 16.3 0.3 (5.4 ) Other expense, net(a) 2.0 4.7 7.5 2.1 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 103.6 0.9 106.7 0.8 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.3 ) 2.8 4.2 2.7 Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.3 2.4 12.3 11.0 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.6 ) (3.1 ) (8.1 ) 10.8 Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 9.0 10.7 38.0 54.9 Recurring EBITDA $ 256.0 $ 236.3 $ 1,266.1 $ 1,193.8

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 MH MH Financial Information North America UK Total RV Marinas Total North America UK Total RV Marinas Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 229.3 $ 29.0 $ 258.3 $ 70.0 $ 100.4 $ 428.7 $ 213.2 $ 25.4 $ 238.6 $ 60.7 $ 91.5 $ 390.8 Real property - transient 0.4 4.2 4.6 35.5 4.6 44.7 0.4 3.8 4.2 41.4 4.2 49.8 Total operating revenues 229.7 33.2 262.9 105.5 105.0 473.4 213.6 29.2 242.8 102.1 95.7 440.6 Expenses Property operating expenses 74.3 19.3 93.6 54.5 39.7 187.8 70.5 18.8 89.3 56.1 37.4 182.8 Real Property NOI $ 155.4 $ 13.9 $ 169.3 $ 51.0 $ 65.3 $ 285.6 $ 143.1 $ 10.4 $ 153.5 $ 46.0 $ 58.3 $ 257.8 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 MH MH Financial Information North America UK Total RV Marinas Total North America UK(b) Total RV Marinas Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 906.1 $ 114.2 $ 1,020.3 $ 287.1 $ 406.8 $ 1,714.2 $ 844.0 $ 70.1 $ 914.1 $ 268.9 $ 365.9 $ 1,548.9 Real property - transient 1.9 42.1 44.0 276.8 24.8 345.6 1.6 38.5 40.1 294.4 18.8 353.3 Total operating revenues 908.0 156.3 1,064.3 563.9 431.6 2,059.8 845.6 108.6 954.2 563.3 384.7 1,902.2 Expenses Property operating expenses 297.5 89.6 387.1 262.1 158.7 807.9 274.6 57.6 332.2 261.4 141.6 735.2 Real Property NOI $ 610.5 $ 66.7 $ 677.2 $ 301.8 $ 272.9 $ 1,251.9 $ 571.0 $ 51.0 $ 622.0 $ 301.9 $ 243.1 $ 1,167.0 As of December 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 MH MH Other information North America UK Total RV Marinas Total North America UK(b) Total RV Marinas Total Number of properties 298 55 353 179 135 667 298 55 353 182 134 669 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(c) 100,320 18,110 118,430 32,390 48,030 198,850 99,980 18,040 118,020 30,330 47,820 196,170 Transient sites N/M 3,200 3,200 25,290 N/A 28,490 N/M 3,140 3,140 28,040 N/A 31,180 Total 100,320 21,310 121,630 57,680 48,030 227,340 99,980 21,180 121,160 58,370 47,820 227,350 MH and Annual RV Occupancy 96.6 % 89.5 % 95.5 % 100.0 % N/A 96.4 % 95.9 % 89.0 % 95.0 % 100.0 % N/A 96.0 %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) UK amounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 cover April 8, 2022 (date of acquisition) to December 31, 2022.

(c) MH annual sites included 10,237 and 9,334 rental homes in the Company's Rental Program at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at December 31, 2023 was $697.1 million, an increase of 21.8% from $572.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Total Change



% Change(c) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 211.0 $ 65.4 $ 81.5 $ 357.9 $ 196.3 $ 56.5 $ 75.4 $ 328.2 $ 29.7 7.5 % 15.8 % 8.1 % 9.1 % Real property - transient 0.5 32.2 4.2 36.9 0.3 39.1 3.8 43.2 (6.3 ) 66.1 % (17.7) % 9.9 % (14.6) % Total Same Property operating revenues 211.5 97.6 85.7 394.8 196.6 95.6 79.2 371.4 23.4 7.6 % 2.1 % 8.2 % 6.3 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d)(e) 56.8 46.9 28.0 131.7 54.3 49.2 27.9 131.4 0.3 4.8 % (4.7) % 0.4 % 0.3 % Real Property NOI(e) $ 154.7 $ 50.7 $ 57.7 $ 263.1 $ 142.3 $ 46.4 $ 51.3 $ 240.0 $ 23.1 8.6 % 9.3 % 12.5 % 9.6 %









Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Total Change



% Change(c) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 830.4 $ 263.8 $ 326.0 $ 1,420.2 $ 776.2 $ 228.1 $ 302.4 $ 1,306.7 $ 113.5 7.0 % 15.6 % 7.8 % 8.7 % Real property - transient 1.6 256.2 21.7 279.5 1.2 275.4 16.4 293.0 (13.5 ) 25.9 % (7.0) % 32.6 % (4.6) % Total Same Property operating revenues 832.0 520.0 347.7 1,699.7 777.4 503.5 318.8 1,599.7 100.0 7.0 % 3.3 % 9.1 % 6.2 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d)(e) 223.8 224.7 112.1 560.6 208.2 221.7 107.9 537.8 22.8 7.5 % 1.4 % 3.9 % 4.2 % Real Property NOI(e) $ 608.2 $ 295.3 $ 235.6 $ 1,139.1 $ 569.2 $ 281.8 $ 210.9 $ 1,061.9 $ 77.2 6.8 % 4.8 % 11.7 % 7.3 % Other Information Number of properties 288 160 119 567 288 160 119 567 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces 98,620 54,370 40,890 193,880 98,340 54,400 41,000 193,740

(a) Refer to the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7377 USD and $0.7418 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change % Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change % Change Payroll and benefits $ 44.8 $ 42.5 $ 2.3 5.5 % $ 190.6 $ 181.6 $ 9.0 5.0 % Real estate taxes 26.0 25.4 0.6 2.3 % 107.2 103.1 4.1 4.0 % Supplies and repairs 17.2 20.5 (3.3 ) (16.1) % 75.2 78.9 (3.7 ) (4.7) % Utilities 15.4 16.8 (1.4 ) (8.3) % 64.7 67.0 (2.3 ) (3.4) % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 13.8 10.9 2.9 27.0 % 55.8 39.2 16.6 42.3 % Other 14.5 15.3 (0.8 ) (5.0) % 67.1 68.0 (0.9 ) (1.4) % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 131.7 $ 131.4 $ 0.3 0.3 % $ 560.6 $ 537.8 $ 22.8 4.2 %





As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 MH RV MH RV Other Information Number of properties 288 160 288 160 Sites MH and Annual RV sites 98,620 32,090 98,340 30,030 Transient RV sites N/M 22,280 N/M 24,370 Total 98,620 54,370 98,340 54,400 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(b) 97.3 % 100.0 % 96.6 % 100.0 % Monthly base rent per site $ 670 $ 593 $ 630 $ 546 % Change of monthly base rent(c) 6.4 % 8.7 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH: Number of occupied sites, end of period(d) 10,010 N/A 9,310 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH Rental Program $ 1,292 N/A $ 1,221 N/A % Change(d) 5.8 % N/A N/A N/A

N/M = Not meaningful.

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 97.9% at December 31, 2023, up 50 basis points from 97.4% at December 31, 2022. Adjusting for expansion sites delivered and leased, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 230 basis points year over year, to 98.9% at December 31, 2023, from 96.6% at December 31, 2022.

(c) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(d) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Home Sales Summary

($ in millions, except for average selling price)





Quarter Ended Year Ended Financial Information December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change North America Home sales $ 61.9 $ 62.0 (0.2) % $ 233.8 $ 275.4 (15.1) % Home cost and selling expenses 48.5 47.4 2.3 % 178.7 203.3 (12.1) % NOI $ 13.4 $ 14.6 (8.2) % $ 55.1 $ 72.1 (23.6) % NOI margin % 21.6 % 23.5 % 23.6 % 26.2 % UK(a) Home sales $ 31.3 $ 45.7 (31.5) % $ 186.1 $ 190.4 (2.3) % Home cost and selling expenses 22.0 28.6 (23.1) % 116.7 107.9 8.2 % NOI $ 9.3 $ 17.1 (45.6) % $ 69.4 $ 82.5 (15.9) % NOI margin % 29.7 % 37.4 % 37.3 % 43.3 % Total(a) Home sales $ 93.2 $ 107.7 (13.5) % $ 419.9 $ 465.8 (9.9) % Home cost and selling expenses 70.5 76.0 (7.2) % 295.4 311.2 (5.1) % NOI $ 22.7 $ 31.7 (28.4) % $ 124.5 $ 154.6 (19.5) % NOI margin % 24.4 % 29.4 % 29.6 % 33.2 % Other information Units Sold: North America 656 674 (2.7) % 2,565 3,212 (20.1) % UK(a) 547 565 (3.2) % 2,857 2,343 21.9 % Total home sales(a) 1,203 1,239 (2.9) % 5,422 5,555 (2.4) % Average Selling Price: North America $ 94,360 $ 91,988 2.6 % $ 91,150 $ 85,741 6.3 % UK(a) $ 57,221 $ 80,885 (29.3) % $ 65,138 $ 81,263 (19.8) %

(a) UK amounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 cover the period from April 8, 2022 (date of acquisition) through December 31, 2022.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs (excluding UK Operations)





Resident Move-outs % of Total Sites Number of Move-outs Leased Sites, Net(a) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2023 3.6 % 6,590 3,268 564 2,001 2,296 2022 3.0 % 5,170 2,922 703 2,509 2,864 2021 2.7 % 5,276 2,483 732 3,356 3,528

(a) Net increase in revenue producing sites.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties* Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* Expansion or Development Sites* State, Province or Country Total Purchase / Sale Price Month ACQUISITIONS Fox Run(a) MH 1 68 72 MI $ 7.0 January Savannah Yacht Center(b) Marina 1 24 — GA 100.0 March First Quarter 2023 2 92 72 $ 107.0 Acquisitions in 2023 2 92 72 $ 107.0 DISPOSITIONS Cedar Haven MH 1 155 — ME $ 6.8 August Third Quarter 2023 1 155 — $ 6.8 Sun NG properties(c) RV 3 955 — Various $ 166.1 December Fourth Quarter 2023 3 955 — $ 166.1 Dispositions in 2023 4 1,110 — $ 172.9

(a) In conjunction with the acquisition of this ground-up development project, the Company issued 31,289 Common OP units valued at $4.4 million. The Company also delivered 68 of the 140 sites during the first quarter.

(b) In conjunction with this acquisition, the Company issued one million Series K preferred OP units to cover the total purchase price of $100.0 million.

(c) Sale price represents the total value of the three joint venture properties that were disposed of as part of the transaction with the Company's joint venture partner in Sun NG.

Capital Expenditures and Investments

(amounts in millions, except for *)



