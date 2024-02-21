SPIbelt® INTRODUCES NEW LINE OF BELTS WITH INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE
The new line of form-meets-function fashionable belts with inspirational messageAUSTIN, TX, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning SPIbelt, originally designed for runners, is excited to announce its latest design - a classic belt stamped with words of empowerment. Made in America with the same great features as the brand’s other “Small Personal Item” belts, these chic and eye-catching belts carry wearers from their daily errands to a quick workout. Forget oversized purses or backpacks and, instead, put on a brand new line of INSPO belts with the confidence to “love,” “smile,” “vibe,” and accomplish all those “goals.”
“Since I created SPIbelt, I’m always looking for ways to elevate and expand the brand. I want people to feel empowered by what they wear, to feel loved, to express their joy fully, and to accomplish every goal they set their mind to,” said SPIbelt founder Kim Overton.
SPIbelts are equipped to hold phones, keys, cards, ID, and whatever other small personal items one needs during their workout and throughout their day. With an adjustable, easy-to-clip waste band and easily accessible zipper pocket, SPIbelt has a bounce-free, comfortable design with top-notch quality and durability for the most active users.
The new INSPO belts, available in large pocket and pro versions, are versatile with all black fabric and motivational words in bold gray letters. Inspirational messages include “love,” “goals,” “vibe,” or “smile” as a friendly reminder to stay on track mentally, emotionally, and physically. Not only hailed as one of the premier running belts, SPIbelt also developed a belt to store diabetes medical devices, so life-saving technology is always in arm’s reach discretely and with style.
SPIbelt is available in more than 15 styles, in over 40 countries and widely praised by industry and lifestyle experts. Shop the new INSPO belts online here.
For more on SPIbelt visit spibelt.com, and follow on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SPIbelt and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here