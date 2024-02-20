Submit Release
Tarsus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the webcast here. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for at least 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the potential treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:  
Adrienne Kemp  
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications  
(949) 922-0801  
AKemp@tarsusrx.com  
   
Investor Contact:  
David Nakasone  
Head of Investor Relations  
(949) 620-3223  
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com  


