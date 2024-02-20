Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue increase of 4% and full year 2023 revenue increase of 8% to $2,602.4 million

Fourth quarter 2023 net loss of $28.9 million, or $0.17 per share, and full year 2023 net loss of $220.4 million, or $1.34 per share

Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA increase of 22% to $114.4 million and full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA increase of 33% to $328.1 million, resulting in the company’s most profitable year-to-date

Full year 2023 operating cash flow of $350.0 million, up from $189.3 million; full year 2023 free cash flow of $193.7 million, up from $16.5 million; cash position of $1,123.7 million as of December 31, 2023

Initiates 2024 guidance, provides three year outlook



PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"With approximately 90 million members and thousands of clients around the world, Teladoc Health continues to be the leader in whole person virtual care," said Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health. "In 2023 – in the midst of a challenging macro-economic environment – we reported meaningful progress in generating higher margins and delivering strong bottom-line performance. During the year, we delivered 33% growth in adjusted EBITDA as well as free cash flow of $194 million while driving 8% consolidated top-line growth. At the same time, we brought forward innovative offerings like our integrated app experience and provider-based chronic condition management that differentiate us in the marketplace.

“As we look at 2024 and beyond, we are excited for the future. We remain focused on serving our clients globally, delivering world-class health care while at the same time, expanding our bottom line through a combination of operating leverage and expense reduction.”

Key Financial Data ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, Year-over- December 31, Year-over- 2023 2022 Year Change 2023 2022 Year Change Revenue $ 660,527 $ 637,709 4% $ 2,602,415 $ 2,406,840 8% Net loss $ (28,890 ) $ (3,810,071 ) 99% $ (220,368 ) $ (13,659,531 ) 98% Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (23.49 ) 99% $ (1.34 ) $ (84.60 ) 98% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 114,443 $ 94,094 22% $ 328,120 $ 246,513 33%

See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.





Fourth Quarter 2023



Revenue increased 4% to $660.5 million from $637.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Access fees revenue grew 4% to $573.9 million and other revenue grew 3% to $86.6 million. U.S. revenue grew 2% to $564.8 million and International revenue grew 15% to $95.8 million.

Teladoc Health Integrated Care ("Integrated Care") segment revenue increased 8% to $384.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and BetterHelp segment revenue was essentially flat at $276.2 million.

Net loss totaled $28.9 million, or $0.17 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3,810.1 million, or $23.49 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included stock-based compensation expense of $46.8 million, or $0.28 per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $70.8 million, or $0.43 per share. The amortization of acquired intangibles increased over the prior year period reflecting a change in the useful lives of certain intangibles.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $3,772.8 million, or $23.26 per share, stock-based compensation expense of $50.8 million, or $0.31 per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $50.2 million, or $0.31 per share. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 also included $3.7 million, or $0.02 per share, of restructuring costs primarily related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 22% to $114.4 million, compared to $94.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 28% to $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $58.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 68.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 68.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted gross margin(1) was 70.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 70.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue increased 8% to $2,602.4 million from $2,406.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Access fees revenue grew 8% to $2,282.5 million, and other revenue grew 6% to $319.9 million. U.S. revenue grew 6% to $2,237.5 million, and International revenue grew 19% to $364.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Revenue increased 7% to $1,468.8 million for the Integrated Care segment for the year ended December 31, 2023 and increased 11% to $1,133.6 million for the BetterHelp segment.

Net loss totaled $220.4 million, or $1.34 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $13,659.5 million, or $84.60 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Results for the year ended December 31, 2023 included stock-based compensation expense of $201.6 million, or $1.22 per share, restructuring costs of $16.9 million, or $0.10 per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $243.0 million, or $1.48 per share.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2022 included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $13,402.8 million, or $83.01 per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $217.9 million, or $1.35 per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $198.5 million, or $1.23 per share. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 also included $7.4 million, or $0.05 per share, of restructuring costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space and severance.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 33% to $328.1 million, compared to $246.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $191.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $136.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 68.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 67.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted gross margin(1) was 70.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 69.1% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations was $130.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and was $350.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $189.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. Capitalized expenditures and capitalized software (together, “Capex”) totaled $36.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $53.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and totaled $156.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $172.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Free cash flow was $93.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and was $193.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. Accordingly, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for future financial performance.

For the first quarter of 2024, we expect:

1Q 2024 Outlook Range Revenue $630 - $645 million Adjusted EBITDA $52 - $62 million Net loss per share ($0.55) - ($0.45) U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 89.5 - 90.5 million





Integrated Care Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) 5% - 7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.5% - 12%





BetterHelp Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) (6%) - (3%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.5% - 6.5%

For the full year of 2024, we expect:

Full Year 2024 Outlook Range Revenue $2,635 - $2,735 million Adjusted EBITDA $350 - $390 million Net loss per share ($1.10) - ($0.80) Free Cash Flow $210 - $240 million U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 90 - 92 million





Integrated Care Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) Low to mid-single-digits Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (year-over-year) +150bps to +250bps





BetterHelp Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) Flat to low-single-digits Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (year-over-year) Flat +/- 50bps

See note (2) in the Notes section that follows.

Three Year Outlook

We expect:

Low to mid-single-digit annual consolidated revenue growth, including mid-single-digit Integrated Care and low single-digit BetterHelp annual revenue growth; and

50 -100 basis points of annual margin expansion, and at least $425 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2025(9) inclusive of cost actions associated with our efficiency program.

See note (9) in the Notes section that follows.

Efficiency Program

As part of the previously announced comprehensive operational review of the business to drive efficiency in order to reduce costs and improve profit growth, we expect pre-tax expense reductions of an approximate net $43 million in 2024, which is reflected in our financial outlook, and approximately $85 million on an annualized basis. Included in the expense reductions is stock-based compensation expense of approximately $8 million in both 2024 and on an annualized basis.

In relation to the efficiency program, we expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges in the range of $12 million to $16 million in 2024, of which approximately $11 million is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024. The charges will primarily relate to employee transition, severance, employee benefits, and other costs needed to execute on various optimization initiatives. In addition, we expect a reduction in stock-based compensation of approximately $3 million in the first quarter of 2024 associated with the forfeiture of stock awards.

Earnings Conference Call

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings, including our ability to effectively compete; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or the loss of a significant number of members or BetterHelp paying users; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; and (viii) the success of our operational review of the company to achieve a more balanced approach to growth and margin. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 660,527 $ 637,709 $ 2,602,415 $ 2,406,840 Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below) 193,424 188,873 760,031 743,987 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 147,156 146,443 688,854 623,536 Sales 53,451 56,278 213,780 227,172 Technology and development 89,938 82,930 348,521 333,629 General and administrative 108,957 119,845 464,659 449,855 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,262 6,627 21,110 15,620 Restructuring costs 899 3,738 16,942 7,416 Depreciation 2,793 2,598 11,138 11,407 Amortization 94,728 73,118 325,933 244,620 Goodwill impairment — 3,772,811 — 13,402,812 Total expenses 695,608 4,453,261 2,850,968 16,060,054 Loss from operations (35,081 ) (3,815,552 ) (248,553 ) (13,653,214 ) Interest income (13,707 ) (6,482 ) (46,782 ) (12,674 ) Interest expense 5,538 4,590 22,282 21,944 Other (income) expense, net (1,537 ) (1,749 ) (4,445 ) 859 Loss before provision for income taxes (25,375 ) (3,811,911 ) (219,608 ) (13,663,343 ) Provision for income taxes 3,515 (1,840 ) 760 (3,812 ) Net loss (28,890 ) (3,810,071 ) (220,368 ) (13,659,531 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (23.49 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (84.60 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 166,059,023 162,169,564 164,578,219 161,457,123





Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) $ 1,418 $ 1,474 $ 5,478 $ 6,468 Advertising and marketing 3,773 3,561 15,300 14,083 Sales 8,393 9,337 35,449 43,183 Technology and development 15,352 14,461 58,336 64,577 General and administrative 17,906 21,921 86,987 89,541 Total stock-based compensation expense (3) $ 46,842 $ 50,754 $ 201,550 $ 217,852

See note (3) in the Notes section that follows.





Revenues

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, Year-over- December 31, Year-over- ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 Year Change 2023 2022 Year Change Revenue by Type Access fees $ 573,920 $ 553,668 4% $ 2,282,521 $ 2,103,814 8% Other 86,607 84,041 3 % 319,894 303,026 6% Total Revenue $ 660,527 $ 637,709 4 % $ 2,602,415 $ 2,406,840 8% Revenue by Geography U.S. Revenue $ 564,763 $ 554,416 2% $ 2,237,533 $ 2,101,015 6% International Revenue 95,764 83,293 15% 364,882 305,825 19% Total Revenue $ 660,527 $ 637,709 4% $ 2,602,415 $ 2,406,840 8%





Summary Operating Metrics

Consolidated

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, Year-over- December 31, Year-over- (In millions) 2023 2022 Year Change 2023 2022 Year Change Total Visits 4.4 4.8 (8)% 18.4 18.5 (1)%

Integrated Care

As of December 31, Year-over- (In millions) 2023 2022 Year Change U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 89.6 83.3 8% Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4) 1.158 1.019 14%





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, Year-over- December 31, Year-over- 2023 2022 Year Change 2023 2022 Year Change Average Monthly Revenue

Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5) $ 1.42 $ 1.44 (1)% $ 1.41 $ 1.42 (1)%

BetterHelp

Average for Quarter Ended Average for Year Ended December 31, Year-over- December 31, Year-over- (In millions) 2023 2022 Year Change 2023 2022 Year Change BetterHelp Paying Users (6) 0.425 0.450 (6)% 0.457 0.419 9%

See notes (2), (4), (5), and (6) in the Notes section that follows.







Operating Results by Segment (see note (7) in the Notes section that follows)

The following table presents operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31 Year-over- December 31 Year-over- ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 Year Change 2023 2022 Year Change Teladoc Health Integrated Care Revenue $ 384,356 $ 357,100 8% $ 1,468,794 $ 1,373,900 7% Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,971 $ 43,686 28% $ 191,871 $ 135,153 42% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.6% 12.2% 233 bps 13.1% 9.8% 323 bps BetterHelp Therapy Services $ 271,272 $ 274,495 (1)% $ 1,116,693 $ 1,012,574 10% Other Wellness Services 4,898 2,513 95% 16,928 7,072 139% Total Revenue $ 276,170 $ 277,008 — % $ 1,133,621 $ 1,019,646 11% Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,472 $ 52,846 11% $ 136,249 $ 114,116 19% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 21.2% 19.1% 210 bps 12.0% 11.2% 83 bps





TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (220,368 ) $ (13,659,531 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Goodwill impairment — 13,402,812 Depreciation 11,138 11,407 Amortization 325,933 244,620 Depreciation of rental equipment 2,602 2,859 Amortization of right-of-use assets 11,650 11,757 Provision for allowances 4,686 2,815 Stock-based compensation 201,550 217,852 Deferred income taxes (1,903 ) (7,840 ) Accretion of interest 3,400 3,345 Other, net (310 ) 7,584 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,252 ) (49,058 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,461 (41,081 ) Inventory 24,095 14,800 Other assets (23,052 ) (27,767 ) Accounts payable (4,185 ) 1,876 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,069 61,217 Accrued compensation 19,180 (12,290 ) Deferred revenue (4,900 ) 15,240 Operating lease liabilities (10,224 ) (11,525 ) Other liabilities (549 ) 200 Net cash provided by operating activities 350,021 189,292 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,464 ) (16,480 ) Capitalized software (144,884 ) (156,284 ) Proceeds from marketable securities — 2,507 Other, net 1 2,514 Net cash used in investing activities (156,347 ) (167,743 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,481 5,884 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 9,651 6,501 Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net (278 ) 124 Other, net — (6,012 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,854 6,497 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 204,528 28,046 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 965 (3,344 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 918,182 893,480 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,123,675 $ 918,182





The following table presents the selected cash flow information for the following quarters (in thousands, unaudited):

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 130,082 $ 65,549 Net cash used in investing activities (36,506 ) (53,891 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,775 ) 4,381 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 1,347 2,512 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 93,148 $ 18,551





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,123,675 $ 918,182 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,240 and $4,324 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 217,423 210,554 Inventories 29,513 56,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 118,437 130,310 Total current assets 1,489,048 1,315,388 Property and equipment, net 32,032 29,641 Goodwill 1,073,190 1,073,190 Intangible assets, net 1,677,781 1,836,765 Operating lease - right-of-use assets 40,060 41,831 Other assets 80,258 48,540 Total assets $ 4,392,369 $ 4,345,355 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,637 $ 47,690 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 178,634 168,693 Accrued compensation 102,686 81,554 Deferred revenue-current 95,659 101,832 Total current liabilities 420,616 399,769 Other liabilities 1,080 1,618 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 42,837 38,042 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 13,623 11,954 Deferred taxes, net 49,452 50,939 Convertible senior notes, net 1,538,688 1,535,288 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 166,658,253 shares and 162,840,360 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 167 163 Additional paid-in capital 17,591,551 17,358,645 Accumulated deficit (15,228,655 ) (15,008,287 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,990 ) (42,776 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,326,073 2,307,745 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,392,369 $ 4,345,355





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest income; interest expense; other (income) expense, net, including foreign currency exchange gains or losses; provision for income taxes; depreciation; amortization; and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest income; interest expense; other (income) expense, net, including foreign currency exchange gains or losses; provision for income taxes; depreciation; amortization; goodwill impairment; stock-based compensation; restructuring costs; and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs.

Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software (together, "Capex").

Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;

adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and they do not reflect goodwill impairment, interest income, interest expense, or other (income) expense, net;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities; and

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.

In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 660,527 $ 637,709 $ 2,602,415 $ 2,406,840 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below) (193,424 ) (188,873 ) (760,031 ) (743,987 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (12,658 ) (11,109 ) (67,751 ) (30,773 ) Gross Profit 454,445 437,727 1,774,633 1,632,080 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12,658 11,109 67,751 30,773 Adjusted gross profit $ 467,103 $ 448,836 $ 1,842,384 $ 1,662,853 Gross margin 68.8 % 68.6 % 68.2 % 67.8 % Adjusted gross margin 70.7 % 70.4 % 70.8 % 69.1 %

The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Outlook (8) Quarter Ended Year Ended First December 31, December 31, Quarter Full Year ($ in thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2024

(in millions) 2024

(in millions) Net loss $ (28,890 ) $ (3,810,071 ) $ (220,368 ) $ (13,659,531 ) $(91) - (74) $(185) - (134) Add: Goodwill impairment — 3,772,811 — 13,402,812 Interest income (13,707 ) (6,482 ) (46,782 ) (12,674 ) Interest expense 5,538 4,590 22,282 21,944 Other (income) expense, net (1,537 ) (1,749 ) (4,445 ) 859 Provision for income taxes 3,515 (1,840 ) 760 (3,812 ) Depreciation 2,793 2,598 11,138 11,407 Amortization 94,728 73,118 325,933 244,620 Total Adjustments 91,330 3,843,046 308,886 13,665,156 Consolidated EBITDA 62,440 32,975 88,518 5,625 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 46,842 50,754 201,550 217,852 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,262 6,627 21,110 15,620 Restructuring costs 899 3,738 16,942 7,416 Total Adjustments 52,003 61,119 239,602 240,888 126 - 153 484 - 575 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,443 $ 94,094 $ 328,120 $ 246,513 $52 - 62 $350 - 390 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Teladoc Health Integrated Care $ 55,971 $ 43,686 $ 191,871 $ 135,153 BetterHelp 58,472 52,846 136,249 114,116 Other — (2,438 ) — (2,756 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,443 $ 94,094 $ 328,120 $ 246,513

See note (8) in the Notes section that follows.





The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Quarter Ended Year Ended Outlook (10) December 31, December 31, Full Year ($ in thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2024

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 130,082 $ 65,549 $ 350,021 $ 189,292 $354 - 374 Capital expenditures (1,404 ) (6,194 ) (11,464 ) (16,480 ) Capitalized software (35,103 ) (47,697 ) (144,884 ) (156,284 ) Capex (36,507 ) (53,891 ) (156,348 ) (172,764 ) (144) - (134) Free Cash Flow $ 93,575 $ 11,658 $ 193,673 $ 16,528 $210 - 240

See note (10) in the Notes section that follows.

Notes:

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.

Excluding the amounts related to capitalized software projects.

Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.

Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.

BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.

We have two segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.



Other includes certain revenues and charges not related to ongoing segment operations.

We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as impairments, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.

We have not provided a reconciliation for net loss/income to adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year of 2025 because it is impracticable to do so. Reconciling items like income taxes, stock-based compensation, and certain other costs have not yet been determined so a net loss/income amount for the full year of 2025 is not available to provide. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.

We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash from operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.



