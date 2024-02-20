Alector to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Call

Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, and provide a full-year business update. A press release detailing fourth quarter results will be issued prior to the call.



The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Alector’s website at https://investors.alector.com/events-and-presentations/events and following the event a replay will be archived there for 30 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and seek to treat indications, including Alzheimer’s disease and genetically defined frontotemporal dementia patient populations. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

