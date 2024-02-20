Submit Release
Nature’s Sunshine Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 14678754

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 14678754

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gateway-grp.com


