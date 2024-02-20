Submit Release
Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $14.3 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income grew 12% to $49.0 million from $43.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin on net loans was 8.50%, compared to 8.86% in the prior year quarter, and on gross loans it was 8.20%, compared to 8.59% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations were $169.1 million, compared to $191.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The credit loss provision increased to $10.8 million from $9.0 million in the prior year quarter and included a net benefit of $12.1 million related to taxi medallion recoveries.
  • Beginning with the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend 25% to $0.10 per share.

2023 Full-Year Highlights

  • Net income was $55.1 million, or $2.37 per share, compared to $43.8 million, or $1.83 per share, in the prior year.
  • Net interest income grew 17% to $188.1 million from $160.4 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin on net loans was 8.68%, compared to 9.05% in the prior year quarter, and on gross loans it was 8.38%, compared to 8.73% in the prior year.
  • Loan originations were $960.0 million, compared to $983.9 million in the prior year.
  • Loans grew 16% to $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.9 billion a year ago.
  • The credit loss provision increased to $37.8 million from $30.1 million in the prior year and included a net benefit of $26.3 million related to taxi medallion recoveries.
  • Total assets grew to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023, a 15% increase over December 31, 2022.

Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

"Once again, we continue to be quite pleased with our bottom-line results. This was our highest annual total earnings and highest annual earnings per share in our history, with each of our businesses contributing to the success. In the past three years we have generated $153 million of earnings for our shareholders, reinstated our quarterly dividend and then raised it, returned $36 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock repurchases, and increased loans by 80%.  Our continual reinvestment in our businesses has positioned the Company for long term success.”

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment

  • Originations were $62.7 million during the quarter, compared to $79.3 million a year ago.
  • Recreation loans grew 13% to $1.3 billion, or 60% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.2 billion, or 62% of total loans, a year ago.
  • Net interest income grew 8% to $35.2 million for the quarter, from $32.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate was 14.79% at year-end, compared to 14.28% a year ago.
  • Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $9.1 million, or 0.70% of gross recreation loans, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $7.4 million, or 0.64%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit loss rate was 4.31% at year-end, compared to 3.55% a year ago and 4.39% with the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2023.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • Originations were $66.0 million during the quarter, compared to $97.1 million a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans grew 21% to $760.6 million, or 34% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $626.4 million, or 33% of total loans, a year ago.
  • Net interest income grew 16% to $11.7 million for the quarter, from $10.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate was 9.51% at year-end, compared to 8.65% a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.5 million, or 0.20% of gross home improvement loans, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $0.6 million, or 0.09%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit loss rate was 2.76% at year-end, compared to 1.81% a year ago and 2.05% with the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2023.

Commercial Lending Segment

  • Commercial loans were $114.8 million at 2023, compared to $92.9 million a year ago.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.87%, compared to 12.23% a year ago.

Taxi Medallion Lending Segment

  • The Company collected $16.2 million of cash on taxi medallion related assets during the quarter and $45.2 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the year, with net recoveries contributing earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter and $0.93 per share for the year.
  • Total net taxi medallion assets declined to $12.1 million (comprised of $2.1 million of loans net of allowance for credit losses and $10.0 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), a 51% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 0.5% of the Company’s total assets, as of December 31, 2023.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year financial results tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

In connection with its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at www.medallion.com.

How to Participate

  • Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
  • U.S. dial-in number: (877) 407-0789
  • International dial-in number: (201) 689-8562
  • Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 4Q23 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website.

Replay Information

The webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call until February 29, 2024

  • U.S. dial-in number: (844) 512-2921
  • International dial-in number: (412) 317-6671
  • Passcode: 1018 5725

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, the impact of the pending SEC litigation, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, including risks related to the pending SEC litigation, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com

 
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
       
    December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   2023     2022  
Assets            
Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold   $ 149,845     $ 105,598  
Investment and equity securities     65,712       58,785  
Loans     2,215,886       1,916,953  
Allowance for credit losses     (84,235 )     (63,845 )
Net loans receivable     2,131,651       1,853,108  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     171,394       172,838  
Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net     14,076       13,168  
Accrued interest receivable     13,538       12,613  
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure     11,772       21,819  
Other assets     29,839       21,950  
Total assets   $ 2,587,827     $ 2,259,879  
Liabilities            
Deposits   $ 1,866,657     $ 1,607,110  
Long-term debt     235,544       214,320  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     21,207       26,753  
Short-term borrowings     8,000       5,000  
Operating lease liabilities     7,019       8,408  
Accrued interest payable     6,822       4,790  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     30,804       22,974  
Total liabilities     2,176,053       1,889,355  
Total stockholders’ equity     342,986       301,736  
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries     68,788       68,788  
Total equity     411,774       370,524  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,587,827     $ 2,259,879  
Number of shares outstanding     23,449,646       23,061,673  
Book value per share   $ 14.63     $ 13.08  
                 
                 


 
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)‌
             
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Total interest income   $ 67,585     $ 54,513     $ 251,040     $ 196,621  
Total interest expense     18,567       10,926       62,946       36,185  
Net interest income     49,018       43,587       188,094       160,436  
Provision for credit losses     10,764       9,013       37,810       30,059  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     38,254       34,574       150,284       130,377  
Other income (loss)                        
Gain (loss) on equity investments     2,989       (206 )     5,178       2,779  
Gain on sale of loans and medallion     413       387       4,992       5,448  
Write-down of loan collateral in process of foreclosure     (1,393 )     (49 )     (1,696 )     (657 )
Other income, net     979       738       2,846       1,956  
Total other income, net     2,988       870       11,320       9,526  
Other expenses                        
Salaries and employee benefits     9,757       7,421       37,562       31,130  
Loan servicing fees     2,459       2,140       9,543       8,371  
Collection costs     1,271       1,379       6,000       5,314  
Professional fees     1,663       948       5,886       13,054  
Regulatory fees     710       797       3,194       2,418  
Rent expense     617       614       2,472       2,378  
Amortization of intangible assets     361       361       1,445       1,445  
Other expenses     2,246       2,141       9,466       7,943  
Total other expenses     19,084       15,801       75,568       72,053  
Income before income taxes     22,158       19,643       86,036       67,850  
Income tax provision     6,328       5,071       24,910       17,963  
Net income after taxes     15,830       14,572       61,126       49,887  
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest     1,512       1,512       6,047       6,047  
Total net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp.   $ 14,318     $ 13,060     $ 55,079     $ 43,840  
Basic net income per share   $ 0.63     $ 0.59     $ 2.45     $ 1.86  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.60     $ 0.57     $ 2.37     $ 1.83  
Weighted average common shares outstanding                        
Basic     22,608,243       22,286,272       22,510,435       23,583,049  
Diluted     23,765,866       22,725,292       23,248,323       23,927,342  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.10     $ 0.08     $ 0.34     $ 0.32  

