Miriam Coronel-Ferrer: Looking back at the Bangsamoro peace process

More than ten years into the Bangsamoro peace process in the southern Philippines, violence around recent village elections reveals ongoing obstacles that are likely to simmer to the fore as the region completes its transition to full autonomy through parliamentary elections in 2025.

In this video, the former chair of the peace panel for the Philippine government and Crisis Group trustee, Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, reflects on the gains made and challenges that remain for the region ten years after the 2014 peace agreement.