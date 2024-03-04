STATE-OF-THE-ART BATH THERAPY BRAND BAINULTRA LAUNCHES ITS LATEST TUB: THE LIBRA STELLA
Discover an out-of-this-stratosphere sanctuary with the most spacious freestanding tub of the luxury Libra collectionQUEBEC, CANADA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the latest addition to shine within the BainUltra universe of exquisite therapeutic tubs: The Libra Stella. Drawing inspiration from the awe one feels floating on a warm sea and stargazing, Stella is truly a celestial experience. Like all of the innovations from BainUltra, the Stella, which translates to “star” in Italian, is a work of art created and technological marvel made for private sanctuaries. It is the roomiest of the Libra collection— outfitted with symmetrical backrests for two heavenly bodies in one bath.
“Like the cosmic scales of Libra, this collection symbolizes balance. Crafting a tub for two was a natural progression, Ample space for two, with their own backrests to tap into their inner balance, restoration, and transformation,” said BainUltra CEO Elaine Drolet.
The Stella’s sleek and opulent design elevates any space with curved edges and a spaciousness that exceeds other models in the collection. It is the longest, widest and most voluminous freestanding Libra tub (70-by-38-by-25 inches) with symmetrical backrests to leisurely accommodate one to two bathers.
The rising star also offers the following features and options:
•ThermoMasseur®: BainUltra’s signature air jet system with a heated backrest and Geysair hot air system that creates a custom massage through heated air pressure.
•Illuzio chromatherapy: Through the use of color and light, this powerful therapeutic tool is scientifically proven to promote positive physical, mental and emotional wellness.
•Aromaflow: This new BainUltra development is an essential oil diffuser built into the bath’s overflow system for integrated aromatherapy that can help provide a sense of calm, physiological well-being and even a bolstered immune system.
•Heated Backrests: extending from the lower back to the nape of the neck to help soothe muscles and relax the body.
For nearly 50 years, BainUltra has continued to redefine what it means to be state-of-the-art in spa interiors with two dozen collections of luxury tubs and showers that transcend the bathing experience. The out-of-this-stratosphere Stella joins the Libra collection, which includes the original Libra, as well as the more angular Aurora and Oval models.
To learn more about the Libra Stella and BainUltra’s unique therapies and technologies, visit BainUltra.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
To find a BainUltra dealer or to consult one of their specialists, visit them online.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about BainUltra and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here