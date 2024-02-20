Submit Release
AB1100 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to repeal 46.283 (6) (b) 4.; and to amend 46.283 (6) (b) 5., 51.05 (2), 251.06 (1) (c) 1. and 251.06 (1) (c) 3. c. of the statutes; Relating to: degree requirements for certain local health officers; admissions authorized by counties to mental health institutes; and eliminating references to defunct regional long-term care advisory committees (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Health Services).

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/20/2024 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1100

