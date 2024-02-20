Submit Release
Ethics Commission to Host Educational Webinars

The Ethics Commission has two upcoming educational opportunities at noon on March 14th and 28th. Both opportunities are webinars and have been approved for 1.5 ND CLE credit (general or ethics). To register please visit: www.ethicscommission.nd.gov/events

Dakota Dilemmas: A Historical Exploration of Ethical Conflicts (March 14th) - Since its founding in 1889, North Dakota recognized conflicts of interest arise when citizens serve in government. Learn how legislation, statutory initiatives, trips to the North Dakota Supreme Court, and constitutional amendments transformed ethics laws in the state over its history.

Dakota Dilemmas: A Practical Application of Conflict Rules (March 28th) - In 2022, the North Dakota Ethics Commission created rules for publicly disclosing conflicts of interest for state government officials. This presentation will walk through the Commission’s rules and offer a step-by-step approach officials need to navigate to disclose potential conflicts.

