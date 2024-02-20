Việt Nam attends Singapore Airshow 2024

VIETNAM, February 20 -

SINGAPORE — A delegation of the Ministry of National Defence, led by Lieutenant General Phạm Trường Sơn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, is attending the Singapore Airshow 2024 from February 20-25.

The Vietnamese delegation visited booths displaying products of several large businesses and corporations in the world, and watched demonstrations by the Singaporean, Indian, US, Republic of Korean, Chinese, Indonesian and Australian air forces, and some international civil airlines.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the delegation also had meetings with partners to discuss issues of mutual concern and bilateral cooperation.

During a meeting with Deputy Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic Daniel Blazkovec, Son thanked the people of Czechoslovakia (Czech Republic today) for the valuable help for Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation as well as its nation building cause. He praised the outstanding results of bilateral defence cooperation in recent times, and wished the two countries will continue their collaboration in different fields such as delegation exchange and training.

Meeting Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force Andrew Hunter, the Vietnamese delegation head suggested the two sides strengthen cooperation on the basis of signed documents, with priority given to promoting collaboration in training, rescue and military medicine, and in joining United Nations peacekeeping missions, and overcoming war consequences in Vietnam.

The Singapore Airshow is the biggest air show in Asia held biennially. This year, it attracted the participation of more than 1,000 aviation and defence companies from over 50 countries and territories, including such giants as Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.

This is the first time in four years that the biennial Singapore Airshow is open to the public. The previous edition in 2022 was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, people can visit the exhibition on February 24-25. – VNA/VNS