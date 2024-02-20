Prominent Construction Law Firm Announces Its First Location in California

Ontario, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario, California -

The Cromeens Law Firm announces the opening of its new California office, marking its first location outside Texas and expanding its construction law services to the Ontario area, led by Senior Associate Jonelle Oldacre.

Ontario, California - (February 20, 2024) - The Cromeens Law Firm, a Houston-based construction law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in California: the company's fourth location and first office outside of Texas.

The California office is on the 7th floor in Lakeshore Center, a modern nine-story office building in Los Angeles' suburbs. It will be led by Senior Associate and Board-Certified Construction Law Attorney Jonelle Oldacre, who is licensed in Texas and California.

"This expansion is more than a geographic milestone; it's a testament to our commitment to continue providing exceptional legal services everywhere," said Karalynn Cromeens, Owner and Managing Partner. I'm thrilled to bring The Cromeens Law Firm to California and look forward to connecting with the Ontario construction community."

Founded in 2006 by Karalynn Cromeens, The Cromeens Law Firm has brick-and-mortar locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. The firm specializes in construction, real estate law, business, and contract disputes. It offers remote services for clients outside of Texas in English and Spanish.

For more information about The Cromeens Law Firm, please visit thecromeenslawfirm.com. For media inquiries, please contact Elizabeth Hatcher at marketing@thecromeenslawfirm.com

Building Strong Foundations in California

The establishment of The Cromeens Law Firm's California office is not just a physical expansion but a strategic move to extend legal services for the construction industry across state lines. This new office aims to replicate the success of The Cromeens Law Firm by offering legal expertise and a client-centered approach to the California construction market.

A Commitment to Community and Client Success

The Cromeens Law Firm is recognized for its blend of legal acumen and community engagement. With a strong belief in the power of education, the firm is committed to providing resources and support to empower contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers. This commitment extends beyond the courtroom and into the community, where The Cromeens Law Firm actively participates in seminars, workshops, and advocacy efforts to promote a fair and just legal environment for all.

About Karalynn Cromeens

Under the leadership of Karalynn Cromeens, The Cromeens Law Firm has flourished. Karalynn's passion for the construction industry and her dedication to her client's success have been the cornerstone of the firm's growth. As a published author and a respected voice in the legal community, she continues to inspire her team and her clients, emphasizing the importance of understanding legal rights and the power of negotiation.

About Jonelle Oldacre

At the helm of the California office is Jonelle Oldacre, whose expertise and innovative approach to legal solutions have earned her a respected place in the construction law community. Her dedication to crafting personalized, effective legal solutions aligns with the firm's mission to deliver excellence in every case. Jonelle's leadership is expected to drive the California office toward becoming a pivotal legal resource for the construction sector in the region.

About The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC:

The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, is a full-service firm for contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers that has been delivering exceptional personalized representation since 2006. With offices in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, their highly experienced attorneys focus on construction, business, and real estate-related cases. They are committed to providing quality, cost-effective results that exceed client expectations.

For more information about The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC, contact the company here:



The Cromeens Law Firm, PLLC

Elizabeth Hatcher

marketing@thecromeenslawfirm.com

3281 E Guasti Rd 7th Floor, Ontario, CA 91761, United States

Elizabeth Hatcher