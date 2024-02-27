Maven Collective Celebrates Top Bing Advertising Canada 2024 Accolade

Maven Collective’s Top Bing Advertising Company Canada Accolade 2024

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leader in digital marketing for Microsoft Partners, has been awarded Canada's Top Bing Advertising Agency for 2024 by Clutch. This accolade highlights the agency's expertise in utilizing Microsoft Advertising, a potent yet often underutilized pay-per-click advertising tool, to drive growth and visibility for its clients in the competitive digital landscape.

CEO Erica Hakonson credits this recognition to the agency's innovative approach and dedication to delivering targeted marketing solutions. "This award really highlights the impact of leveraging Bing Advertising for our clients. It affirms our strategic use of Bing Ads to enhance visibility for our Microsoft Partners,” states Hakonson.

Maven Collective Marketing’s strategic focus on Bing advertising offers Microsoft Partners a crucial competitive edge, ensuring their prominence in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace. The agency's adeptness at translating niche audience needs into impactful marketing strategies reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, and recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages.