New recruitment strategy will help address critical shortage of skilled trades across Atlantic Canada

CANADA, February 20 - Construction Association of Prince Edward Island (CAPEI) to develop and implement regional immigration plan to help address critical shortages in the sector.

The need to increase the number of skilled tradespeople in Atlantic Canada’s construction sector has never been greater. The Construction Association of Prince Edward Island (CAPEI) is collaborating with the Government of Canada and partners across the region to develop and implement a recruitment and retention strategy. This initiative will identify the immediate industry needs and provide comprehensive solutions to address critical workforce shortages and help meet the need to build more housing.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), announced a non-repayable contribution of $210,000 from ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program to help grow the construction workforce in Atlantic Canada.

This investment will help CAPEI develop and implement an immigration strategy that will connect Atlantic Canadian construction companies to immigration expertise services, actively engage qualified workers at international recruitment events, and provide companies with integration training and support. This initiative is expected to help accelerate hiring of skilled workers for in-demand positions in the construction sector throughout the region.

The Province of Prince Edward Island, through Skills PEI, is also contributing $160,000 toward CAPEI’s development of a human resource plan in collaboration with PEI construction employers. The plan will identify immediate workforce shortages and the key occupations that are needed to grow the construction sector.

Today’s announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to increasing the housing supply, promoting economic growth in key sectors across the region, and creating more well-paying jobs in Atlantic Canada.

Quotes

“The wind is in our sails in Atlantic Canada—more people are choosing to come here and more are choosing to stay. The message is clear: we need to build more houses, and we need more people with the skills to build them. This initiative will help recruit the right people for the right jobs so we can meet the housing needs of Atlantic Canadians - and that’s good news for everyone.”

- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

“With more people choosing to make Prince Edward Island their home, the partnership the Government of Prince Edward Island has built over decades with the Construction Association of PEI is critical to meet the pressing infrastructure demands across our province. The industry-led recruitment and retention strategy will be an important step in the right direction to building a bigger and more sustainable skilled workforce for the Island.” - The Honourable Jenn Redmond, P.E.I. Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

“We are very excited to get this initiative underway as we look to attract skilled trades to our region. The construction industry is the backbone of Atlantic Canada, building our schools, hospitals, business and homes. This project will allow us to look at the short-term and long-term needs of the construction industry, and to create direct pathway for international recruitment. With the support of our Federal and Provincial Government partners, projects like this will make a positive difference for our industry.”

- Sam Sanderson, General Manager, CAPEI



Quick facts

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s (ACOA) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program helps businesses and non-profit organizations develop a strong, dynamic and inclusive economy.

The Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population delivers PEI’s immigration programs and workforce development opportunities across the Island.

In March, the Public Policy Forum - The Atlantic Canada Momentum Index published a report that confirms that Atlantic Canada’s economy is bustling and the region is poised for exponential growth.

