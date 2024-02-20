Rutland Barracks / Accessory / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001903

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 26, 2023 / 1131 hours

LOCATION: Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: Accessory After the Fact / False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Melissa Sheldon

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 26, 2023, at approximately 1131 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported burglary of a mechanic shop, in the Town of Pittsford, where vehicles, a motorcycle and tools were taken.

After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Melissa Sheldon was an accessory to the burglary and knowingly provided false information to law enforcement to deflect the investigation.

Sheldon was processed at the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for the offenses.

She was subsequently cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on April 22, 2024, at 1000 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 22, 2024 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.