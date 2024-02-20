Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,534 in the last 365 days.

TVO Arts Returns with New Videos, Study Guides and Interactive Features

Online resources support learning about iconic works from visionary Canadian artists

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Arts is back with all-new learning resources for decoding Canadian art. Ideal for Ontario secondary school students and anyone passionate about exploring the perspectives and techniques behind iconic artworks, TVOarts.org is an immersive online environment with in-depth videos, analysis, study guides and interactive features.

Developed to align with the Ontario secondary curriculum, educators can download free study guides that include short films for introducing each artwork, guiding questions for thoughtful inquiry and discussion, and suggested links for further exploration. The overall TVO Arts experience supports the growth of skills related to critical analysis, historical concepts, communication techniques, and social values.

“Arts education offers the potential to expand our capacity to learn, regardless of career path or creative preferences,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “TVO Arts offers all Ontarians a powerful opportunity to hone their analytical skills and engage with unique perspectives on Canada.”

New TVO Arts resources spotlight works by Rajni Perera, Christi Belcourt, Esmaa Mohamoud, Evan Penny, Mary Pratt and Max Dean. Video features will also be available on TVO’s broadcast channel, TVO.org, YouTube and TVO Today’s apps.

Visit TVOarts.org to learn more and explore additional artworks.

-30- 

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP 
TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device

Media: Genevieve Grant, ggrant@tvo.org 

Social: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube 


Genevieve Grant
TVO
ggrant@tvo.org

You just read:

TVO Arts Returns with New Videos, Study Guides and Interactive Features

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more