Snowmobile Crash in Weare

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-271-3361

February 20, 2024

Weare, NH – At approximately 12:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred on Horace Lake also known as Weare Reservoir in the Town of Weare. The crash had occurred on the south end of the lake. The operator, 54-year-old, Kevin Ashburner of Bedford, New Hampshire, was suffering from serious injuries.

Weare Fire Rescue Ambulance and Weare Police arrived quickly to Chase Park on the north end of the lake. Simultaneously, Ashburner was transported by onlookers who witnessed the crash to Chase Park to the awaiting emergency crews. Ashburner was transported by Weare Ambulance to Concord Hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

After an investigation by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, it appears that Ashburner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed appears to be the primary contributing factor to the crash.

The public is reminded that snowmobile trail conditions in most of the state are poor to moderate, if open at all. Ride within your skill and the given conditions.