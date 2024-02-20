Solidion Technology, Inc. Provides Drop-in Solutions to the Production of Solid-State Batteries

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced energy solutions provider, began initial trading on February 5, 2024. Solidion is the merged entity between Honeycomb Battery Company (HBC, Dayton, Ohio) and Nubia Brand International Co., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), based in Dallas, Texas.



Solid-state batteries are expected to revolutionize the EV space with their inherent safety, fast chargeability, and a potential range of over 900 miles on a single charge. However, significant challenges, such as manufacturing complexity, high cost, and certain technical issues have delayed the wide-spread commercialization of solid-state batteries.

Today, it is widely believed that new processes and fundamentally different types of equipment must be developed to cost-effectively manufacture solid-state batteries. This perception appears to have led the EV battery industry to believe that current lithium-ion battery producers must significantly modify their current equipment and facilities to convert to production of solid-state batteries. As a result, most of these producers have postponed their transition to safer and better-performing solid-state batteries.

Solidion’s FireshieldTM electrolyte technology enables cost-effective conversion of today’s Li-ion battery facilities into solid-state lithium battery production lines, requiring minimal modifications. Solidion’s versatile and process-friendly quasi-solid and solid-state electrolytes make it possible to produce relatively safe lithium-ion and lithium-metal batteries using current Li-ion manufacturing infrastructure and processes. This revolutionary platform technology is applicable to battery cells of practically any size and any shape (pouch, prismatic, cylindrical, odd shape, etc.); it works for large cylindrical cells as well, allowing all EV OEMs to enjoy the benefits of safe quasi-solid or solid-state batteries in 3-4 years, instead of 5-7 years.

This disruptive platform technology is supported by a superior IP portfolio in solid-state batteries. Solidion’s parent company (G3) was recognized in 2021 as a global leader in the patent landscape of solid-state electrolytes for lithium batteries. KnowMade1, a French company specializing in research and analysis of scientific and patent information, has analyzed more than 14,400 patent filings related to solid-state Li-ion batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes. In 2021, G3 was one of just two US companies recognized in KnowMade’s list of the top 31 companies; the other was QuantumScape. In 2023, KnowMade2 ranked G3 as No. 9 in the world in the category of solid-state battery IP. Only 3 US-based companies were included in this list; the other two being A123 (ranked No. 6) and GM (ranked No. 24).

Solidion actively seeks to engage with strategic partnerships in various industries, including energy storage, EV, and consumer electronics, to improve the time-to-market application of solid-state batteries.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Recognized as a global IP leader in both the high-capacity anode and the high-energy solid-state battery, Solidion is uniquely positioned to offer two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process-friendly. Solidion’s solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements). For more information, visit www.solidiontech.com .

Solidion Technology Inc. Contacts

For Investors: ir@solidiontech.com

For Media : press@solidiontech.com

For technical questions :

Dr. Bor Jang, Chief Science Officer, Solidion Technology, Inc.

Bor.Jang@solidiontech.com