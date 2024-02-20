Epiq Wins Partnership with McBrayer Law Firm

Will provide business process outsourcing through a comprehensive suite of support services

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a new partnership with the McBrayer law firm to provide office services, including hospitality and reception services, copy and print productions, and mail management.



After nearly a decade with another provider, McBrayer was seeking a new solution that would bring innovation and organizational change to their Kentucky offices in Lexington, Louisville, and Frankfort. Epiq’s deep understanding of business transformation and depth of experience in these cities enables it to support McBrayer with leadership and backup coverage across a comprehensive suite of office services.

“Epiq heavily invests in the development and training of team members to provide the critical support we need with efficiency, speed, and confidence,” said Steve Bringard, McBrayer’s Chief Financial Officer. “Epiq’s ability to educate employees and build a custom team that is skilled to respond to our firm’s changing needs and demands enables our transformation, proving Epiq to be the ideal partner committed to our long-term success.”

Epiq’s commitment to investing in technology and extensive training ensures impactful organizational change through business process outsourcing. The cross-functionally trained staff members at McBrayer’s offices support the firm’s leaders, helping to achieve operational goals and meet the everchanging demands of an evolving workplace.

“We are proud to have been chosen by McBrayer,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “We take pride in being able to create multiskilled and empowered teams through standardized processes and our unique utility player program. Always polished and professional, we bring efficiencies that accelerate the transformation of the business of law.”

Epiq has significant experience driving organizational and operational innovation to 91 of the top 100 law firms. By leveraging its expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq is able to soundly engrain with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About McBrayer PLLC

The McBrayer law firm is proud of its strong growth and ability to attract the best and brightest lawyers in the community. The firm's primary focus continues to be giving its clients affordable quality legal counsel that consistently yields positive returns. Our diverse practice includes corporate, healthcare, employment, real estate, estate planning, economic development, professional malpractice defense, intellectual property, hospitality law, family law, litigation and government relations, to name a few. While the McBrayer firm continues to expand to meet all the needs of our client base, this growth is strategic in nature to guarantee that our clients always receive the personal and responsive attention they deserve. Learn more at www.mcbrayerfirm.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications and Public Relations

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com