Blender Bites Expands U.S. Retail Presence with Launch into Southeastern Grocers Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, frozen functional food and beverages, announces that its popular Power Berry™, Green D-Tox™, and Liquid Sunshine™ 1-Step Smoothies are now on shelves in 314 multiple banner stores of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (“SEG”), one of the leading omni-channel retailers in the United States.



SEG is the parent company of well-established grocery store chains, including Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más, and is also recognized as one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States. With an extensive footprint across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, SEG operates brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies, in addition to offering online grocery delivery and curbside pickup services.

Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothies is now available on shelves at 291 Winn-Dixie stores out of 370, 22 Fresco y Más stores out of 28, and 1 Harveys Supermarket out of 25. As the new year unfolds, customers at SEG stores will have the opportunity to enjoy 1-Step Smoothies, experiencing the perfect blend of convenience and nutrition in these innovative frozen offerings.

Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie, subsidiaries of SEG, are esteemed regional brands with rich legacies, deeply ingrained in their communities, and renowned for their steadfast dedication to delivering the highest quality products and exceptional value to their valued customers. With the SEG listing, Blender Bites gains access to SEG’s enormous network of stores and loyal customer base across multiple states, particularly in the Florida market where consumer spending ranks among the higher percentiles among states1. Not only does this enhance the Company’s brand visibility, but it also bolsters Blender Bites’ mission to provide individuals in the region with healthier choices in their daily lives.

“This launch is another strategic move in our ongoing efforts to expand our presence in the United States, aligning with our goal of achieving revenue growth in the months ahead. We are excited about the opportunities this launch brings to Blender Bites as we continue to serve our customers with innovative and health-conscious products,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO and Founder.

Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothies are made to simplify the smoothie process, and are made with organic fruits, greens and functional ingredients such as probiotics and immune supporting vitamins and minerals. They are certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and contain no added sugars.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi-award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free, and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Walmart USA, the Albertsons group of companies and the Southeastern Grocers Inc. group of companies.

