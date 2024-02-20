Comdata Launches Pay-as-You-Go Funding Feature for the Connect Card

Pay with your credit/debit card or bank account, while enjoying fuel discounts and rewards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata Inc. , a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today announced the launch of a new “pay-as-you-go” feature for the Comdata® Connect Card.

“This is a game-changer for trucking fleets,” said Eric Dowdell, President Comdata/North America Trucking. “The Comdata Connect Card already delivers the best discounts and controls in the marketplace, while allowing users to earn rewards from their linked credit/debit cards. Our new, pay-as-you-go functionality delivers a seamless transaction that charges linked accounts at the time of a fuel purchase – no need to worry about preloading funds; no need to remember when your invoice is due. It is all automatic.”

How does “pay-as-you-go” work?

The cardholder links an existing credit/debit card to the user’s Connect Card. The cardholder pulls up to the pump and swipes the Connect Card to get cash price plus additional cents off1. The funds are instantly drawn from the linked credit or debit card at the point of purchase. The best part—the purchaser no longer must choose between fuel savings and the rewards/points offered by their linked card.

Major benefits of the Connect Card with pay-as-you-go funding are:

Saving at major truck stops--no special fuel codes needed.

Getting started right away

Avoiding stress over short due dates and late fees

Taking advantage of big fleet security, fraud alerts, and detailed reporting

To learn more about the Comdata Connect Card and its enhanced features, visit www.comdata.com .

The Comdata Connect Card is not available in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Washington D.C.

1 Listed discounts are provided at the maximum amount that Comdata can fund without taking a loss on each transaction.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com .