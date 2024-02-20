Canon recognized with CDP’s highest-level “A” score for its environmental activities

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned CDP’s highest rating for transparency and leadership-concerning initiatives in the field of environmental issues. CDP, a U.K.-based non-profit organization,1 bestowed an “A” score for Canon following its evaluation of major companies and local governments worldwide on their efforts to tackle environmental issues.

1 Established in 2000 as an international non-profit organization possessing a system for environmental information disclosures made by businesses and local governments

