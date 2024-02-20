Greystone Closes $419.6 Million Financing Package for Class A+, Mixed-Use Multifamily Complex in Miami, Florida

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Commercial Capital (GCC) has closed a $419,590,000 transaction to refinance Panorama Tower, located on Brickell Bay Drive in Miami, Florida. The property is an 85-story, Class A+, mixed-use, residential complex featuring 821 multifamily residences, 112,731 square feet of Class A office space, 25,219 square feet of retail space, a 2,000-space private parking garage, and an attached 19-story, 208-room Hyatt Centric Hotel. The deal included a structured Agency loan in tandem with an investment led by a global pension fund.



GCC is a division of Greystone that focuses on structured commercial mortgages for institutional clients across all major property types. This transaction consisted of a $334,590,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® senior loan funded by Greystone Servicing Company LLC that carries a five-year term and 35-year amortization combined with $85,000,000 of Agency-compliant subordinate debt.

“GCC delivered a market leading and innovative structured finance solution. We are grateful to partner with top financial institutions and Florida East Coast Realty on such a noteworthy project in Panorama Tower,” said Scott Chisholm, President and Chief Investment Officer at Greystone Commercial Capital.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Securities transactions are processed through INTE Securities LLC dba Greystone INTE BD, member FINRA www.finra.org www.sipc.org. For information regarding INTE Securities LLC go to www.finra.org/brokercheck.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com