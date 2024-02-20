Submit Release
Deputy PM calls for press agencies’ solidarity for development

VIETNAM, February 20 -  

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang called on press agencies to promote solidarity and strong bonds for mutual development. 

He was speaking during a New Year press conference in Hà Nội on Tuesday, jointly held by the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.

Amid global headwinds that will put pressure on Việt Nam, press agencies will see revenue decline and advertising sales slump this year, he said, adding they must fulfill new requirements while facing fierce competition among themselves and from social platforms.

He suggested the agencies adopt new ways of thinking to branch out more attractive and competitive products, and asked the major agencies, which are the mouthpieces of the Party and State, to deliver accurate information and avoid making mistakes.

The Deputy PM also stressed the significance of human resources training and experience sharing between central and local press organisations.

On the occasion, he wished the organisations a new year full of happiness, peace and energy.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and head of its Commission for Popularisation and Education, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, highlighted press agencies’ roles in enhancing unity within the Party, people and military, helping to roll out the country’s political missions.

As 2024 is the year when Việt Nam makes preparations for important events next year such as the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Nghĩa asked the local press to enhance focus on their communications work, be creative in the popularisation of the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions, conclusions and directives.

It is a must to build a professional, humane and modern press sector and exert more efforts to develop “ethical press agencies” and “ethical journalists” who can shape brand values and compete with the existing social platforms, he underlined.

He said journalists should be aware of the roles of the revolutionary press and improve their political mettle, professional expertise and moral virtues to overcome formidable challenges and complete the missions entrusted by the Party and State. — VNS

