Online Event | The Taliban’s Neighbourhood and Regional Diplomacy with Afghanistan

As many Western powers cement isolationist policies towards the Taliban due to the group's draconian restrictions on the rights of women and girls, countries in Afghanistan's neighbourhood have little choice but to deal with them.

In this event, Crisis Group will discuss its recent report “The Taliban’s Neighbourhood: Regional Diplomacy with Afghanistan”, which looks at the ways governments across the region are engaging with the de facto authorities on pressing issues such as cross-border militancy and water-sharing while exploring economic opportunities to get trucks, trains, railcars, gas and electricity moving across borders. 

This panel discussion will bring together Crisis Group's Analyst on Afghanistan, Ibraheem Bahiss, alongside distinguished speakers, Shivshankar Menon and Fatima Gailani and will be followed by a Q&A session. 

Panellists 

Shivshankar Menon, Former Foreign Secretary of India; Former National Security Advisor; and Crisis Group Trustee 

Fatima Gailani, Afghan political leader and women’s rights activist; previously president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society; one of the senior negotiators at the 2020-2021 Afghan peace talks held in Qatar; and Crisis Group Trustee. 

Ibraheem Bahiss, Crisis Group Analyst on Afghanistan 

Moderated by Pierre Prakash, Crisis Group’s Asia Director

